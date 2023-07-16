History was made over the weekend.

The scores at this year’s Merv Wooten Invitational Golf Tournament at Orchard Creek Course in Waynesboro were the lowest in history due to the quality of the greens, the Captain’s Choice best ball format and the shortened field of play. Lightning ended the event just as teams were finishing 17 holes of play, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

The Waynesboro Family YMCA hosted the annual tournament with a full field of 22 teams.

The first-place gross winner was the Weaver Insurance & Financial Advisors team with Seth Bokelman, Eric Obaugh, Ken Doughty and Mike Askew, who finished with a blistering 46. Askew also smoked a 355-yard drive off the 6th green, which put his team in an excellent position and also won him the longest drive competition and a long weekend in Las Vegas, donated in memory of Bob Rouse.

Taking first-place net honors with an equally impressive 47 was the Graves LLC team, which was captained by Jeff Graves, his son Alex Graves and teammates Michael Glover and Austin Chillemi.

In a close battle all day on the greens. The Winterwoods Homes team finished in second place gross with a score of 51. Captain Jeffrey Caudill compiled a squad of low-handicap smashers, including Josh Aldefer, Jacob Floyd and Nelson Wooten. Wooten helped his team birdie the 14th hole and almost won the $25,000 hole-in-one challenge when his shot landed less than two feet from the cup. Wooten also earned the Dixon Golf Amateur Endorsement for his play. His teammate, Aldefer, won closest to the pin on the 7th hole.

The second-place net finishers were last year’s returning champions, Tribold, with Captain Todd Johnson and players Jon Lowery, Daniel Campbell and Jim Rohls. The finished with a score of 48.

Hitting 55 and earning a third-place gross finish was the other Graves team, led by father-son combo Tony and Michael Graves. Rounding out the top field with a 49 was third-place net finisher Mathers Construction, including Ryan Harper. Harper was leading the Obaugh Auto Group $500 putting challenge when the lightning called the players off the field. Harper hit a 100-foot put inside of 10 inches and donated the prize money back to the YMCA.

Other event winners included Scott Smith, who won the Cavalier Rental Flat Screen TV for hitting closest to the pin on the third hole. Steve King won the Bernie Barnhart Memorial closest to the pin on the par-3 12th hole.