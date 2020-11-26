Thankful for traditions: 22nd annual Turkey Trot a socially-distanced success

Walkers and runners from ages five to 77 gathered at the Waynesboro YMCA on Thursday morning for the 22nd annual Turkey Trot.
Jeffrey Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro Family YMCA, said the annual race is about family and fellowship, and this year, a lot about safety.
“There’s so many things because of COVID that, appropriately so, we’ve had to shut down,” Fife said. “If you can come out and do something that feels normal in a totally abnormal year, it’s a nice way to celebrate your Thanksgiving. We’re happy that we’re able to do this in a safe and fun environment.”
Fife said the race wasn’t organized until a month or so ago. At that point, it was uncertain if the race would even happen at all because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The YMCA limited this year's Turkey Trot to 250 participants. Two hundred twelve live racers and 22 virtual racers registered for the 5K compared to last year's 490 participants.
Runners were divided into four waves and were required to social distance and wear facial coverings while not on the racecourse to keep everyone safe.
Runners lined up at the starting line near Arch Avenue just before 9 a.m. Participants follow the same treasured loop that Dick Meador often ran before passing away from lung cancer in 2006. Now, the race is held in his memory.
Thomas Gathright upended Justice Allen’s three-year-reign as the overall winner on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Crozet resident is on the Virginia Tech club running team, but he hadn’t run the Turkey Trot since he was in eighth grade. His main goal Thanksgiving morning was to beat his personal record time of 29:50 from that race, and he did just that — he crossed the finish line with a time of 17:01.
Gathright said the race was good and that he was glad to be running in a race at home.
“I know all my friends and coaches from back here have been supportive of me, after all this time,” he said. “I just feel good to be able to do it here and do it for them.”
For the second year in a row, 30-year-old Jace Lundstrom was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 20:54. Lundstrom’s dog Jefferson once again ran the 5K with her this year.
“It’s great to see that people came out and participated,” Lundstrom said. “I think with everything going on, it’s just nice for the community to be able to come together in a safe environment.”
Lundstrom and Jefferson have been doing a lot more running because of COVID-19, she said. The runner placed second overall in the female division. Staunton resident Annika Alderfer Fisher, 18, placed first with a time of 21:25.
For many families, it’s become a tradition to run the Turkey Trot together on Thanksgiving morning. Lina Greenwood said this year made the families’ fifth time doing the race together.
“We’re a family that runs, so we really love coming out and doing it and training together,” Greenwood said. “It brings us closer together, and it’s now a tradition to come out and do it on Thanksgiving.”
Unlike other years, there was no awards ceremony following this year’s Turkey Trot because of COVID-19 restrictions. All finishers will receive a race medal that will be mailed to them following the race.
A full list of race results is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/40082#resultSetId-229870;perpage:100.
