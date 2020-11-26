Thankful for traditions: 22nd annual Turkey Trot a socially-distanced success

Thomas Gathright upended Justice Allen’s three-year-reign as the overall winner on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 20-year-old Crozet resident is on the Virginia Tech club running team, but he hadn’t run the Turkey Trot since he was in eighth grade. His main goal Thanksgiving morning was to beat his personal record time of 29:50 from that race, and he did just that — he crossed the finish line with a time of 17:01.

Gathright said the race was good and that he was glad to be running in a race at home.

“I know all my friends and coaches from back here have been supportive of me, after all this time,” he said. “I just feel good to be able to do it here and do it for them.”

For the second year in a row, 30-year-old Jace Lundstrom was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 20:54. Lundstrom’s dog Jefferson once again ran the 5K with her this year.

“It’s great to see that people came out and participated,” Lundstrom said. “I think with everything going on, it’s just nice for the community to be able to come together in a safe environment.”