Alex McCoy has the chiseled build of an NFL lineman and the athletic grace of a track star.

The Waynesboro Generals first baseman could be the Valley League’s version of Aaron Judge, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 270 pounds. And the New York Yankees slugger is one of McCoy’s favorite players.

But there are distinct differences. While Judge hits tape-measure home runs, McCoy has earned a reputation for his speed.

“He’s the fastest guy in the Valley League,” said Generals Coach Matt Holem, who said the 21-year-old is destined for a big league career.

McCoy’s numbers through the first 19 Generals games are intriguing. He’s hitting a gaudy .379 with no home runs, five doubles, 14 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

“I hit home runs in high school,” said McCoy, a Baltimore area native who has played college baseball at Maryland Eastern Shore. But his game has evolved more toward making contact at the plate and using his speed.

“I attack early and often,” said McCoy of his strategy as a hitter. As a right-handed hitter, he also frequently hits to right field.

Now, it’s a question of continued improvement in his game. McCoy played in the recent Valley League All-Star game and another Major League Baseball prospect game showcasing young players in Lynchburg.

Holem, who scouts for the Tampa Bay Rays, believes McCoy could soon be a Major League draft pick.

And the coach thinks McCoy should stick to the game of getting hits.

“Hitting home runs would take away from his game,” he said.

Holem anticipates that should McCoy become a minor leaguer, a hitting coach will try to exploit his strength to hit home runs.

Holem likes the game he sees now.

“A walk turns into a triple,” he said of the stolen bases McCoy racks up. “If he gets on base with a walk or hit by pitch, it turns into a double.”

Earlier this year, Holem saw McCoy at his best playing for Maryland Eastern Shore.

“I saw him hit a triple against Norfolk State. He stole home before the ball got to the catcher,” Holem said.

McCoy said becoming an all-star was a good experience. Now, he says, “I am focused on taking my game to the next level.”