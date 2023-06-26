Colin Banks wants to see basketball in his community thrive again.

Recently named the Waynesboro Family YMCA sports director, Banks announced that the Y is offering an adult basketball league starting in July. It comes on the heels of the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA running a men’s basketball league throughout the spring into early summer.

“The Staunton Y has a great league going, and it’s about to end,” Banks said. “I just want it to continue going like it used to be when Waynesboro had basketball, Staunton had basketball, Harrisonburg had basketball and Fishersville had basketball. All those places had basketball, and I want to bring it back and get some things going here.”

Banks started full-time at the Waynesboro Family YMCA in mid-May. Growing up, he was one of the teenagers always running around the YMCA looking for quality pick-up games.

“It’s important to me,” said Banks, who is also looking to do youth basketball camps this summer and a youth basketball league this fall. “I was one of those kids who grew up playing. It’s important to everyone who likes playing basketball in a competitive nature.”

Banks said there will be a competitive, non-competitive, and 35-and-over division. The competitive and non-competitive division games will both be on Monday nights. The 35-and-over division games will be held on Wednesday nights.

Additionally, a playoff will follow an eight-week schedule, and teams can have as many players as they want on their rosters.

“It’s for anybody, honestly,” Banks said. “We’re looking for people from beginners to college level and beyond. We want anyone who wants to come out and play basketball to come out and join us.”

Registration is open now through July 21st. The league is $60 for YMCA members and $95 for other program participants. Interested people can contact Banks at ymcasports@lumos.net or (540) 943-9622 extension 203 for more information.