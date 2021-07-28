Waynesboro girls basketball coach hosting female athlete seminar

Growing up, Skylar Napier just wanted to be like Mike.
And, of course, her older brother Jacoby.
“Michael Jordan was probably No. 1, because my brother was all about Jordan,” Napier said. “My brother was a sports fanatic, and I had to prove myself to him.”
It wasn’t until much later life in life that Napier — a former multi-sport standout at Waynesboro High School — realized she could have female role models in the world of sports.
Now, as the Little Giants’ girls basketball coach, Napier wants to make sure female athletes have that exposure.
That’s why she’s hosting the inaugural Coach Skylar’s Female Athlete Seminar at 6 p.m. at Waynesboro High School on Saturday night. The event is free. The list of speakers includes former University of Virginia and WNBA star Wendy Palmer, mental health therapist Lenise Mazyck and Jessica Carter, the all-time leading basketball scorer in Mary Baldwin University history.
“All three of these women have set goals, worked hard, and were motivated to do so,” Napier said. “I didn’t want them all to be basketball either. Regardless of what they are doing, I wanted young ladies to see that it takes hard work to succeed. Whatever you want to do, you should work hard at it.”
As an athlete, Napier’s life was forever impacted by her high school volleyball coach Candace Kimmett.
“We connected really well,” Napier said. “She was the type of coach I imagined myself to be. She cared about her players, and she just always looked out and tried to help me better myself.”
She’s hoping the speakers can serve as the same type of inspiration.
“It’s inspiring the future,” Napier said. “We’re going to be talking about goal-setting and motivation, and how your surroundings affect your choices.”
With sports playing such an important role in Napier’s life, she’s hoping to see sports as a tool to empower young females. However, she’s fighting an uphill battle as schools struggle to get athletes out to play.
“There’s a lack of motivation lately for this generation,” Napier said. “I’m trying to get more girls in sports.”