Waynesboro girls basketball coach hosting female athlete seminar

Growing up, Skylar Napier just wanted to be like Mike.

And, of course, her older brother Jacoby.

“Michael Jordan was probably No. 1, because my brother was all about Jordan,” Napier said. “My brother was a sports fanatic, and I had to prove myself to him.”

It wasn’t until much later life in life that Napier — a former multi-sport standout at Waynesboro High School — realized she could have female role models in the world of sports.

Now, as the Little Giants’ girls basketball coach, Napier wants to make sure female athletes have that exposure.

That’s why she’s hosting the inaugural Coach Skylar’s Female Athlete Seminar at 6 p.m. at Waynesboro High School on Saturday night. The event is free. The list of speakers includes former University of Virginia and WNBA star Wendy Palmer, mental health therapist Lenise Mazyck and Jessica Carter, the all-time leading basketball scorer in Mary Baldwin University history.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}