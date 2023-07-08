With her hair dyed a patriotic red and blue, a Waynesboro teen is ready to represent her country overseas.

Emma Bayonet, 14, and her 6-year-old canine partner, Nikki, will join 23 other pairs of trainers and dogs from 14 states in representing the United States at the Junior Open Agility World Championship from July 13-16 in Southam, England.

“For the opening ceremonies, we’ve been asked to bring lots of patriotic stuff,” explained Emma when questioned about her dyed hair. “I thought, why not make my hair patriotic?”

Dog agility is a sport where a trainer directs a dog through an obstacle course within a specific time limit. Courses often include tunnels, weave poles, seesaws and tire jumps, all of which Emma has set up in her backyard.

“I love doing agility,” said Emma, who began training dogs three years ago and began competing two years ago. “Everything about it is fun. I enjoy having to think on my feet.”

Emma’s father, Christopher Bayonet, said his daughter excels at it.

“Not only has she become knowledgeable about dog agility as a whole, but she’s also learned a lot about canine physiology, canine nutrition and the different dog breeds,” he said.

Emma’s passion for dogs began when she was young, according to her mother, Megan Bayonet.

“Emma has loved dogs since infancy,” Megan said. “Whether she was learning to be careful and respectful to get along with a grouchy senior dog or snuggled up against the fluffy mutt, she adored spending time with her maternal grandparents’ dogs.”

Emma trains four dogs. Two of them — Nikki and a cocker spaniel named Charlie — are family pets, and two are owned by other families who allow Emma to train and compete with them.

Emma and Nikki, who discovered they made the American Kennel Club’s team on June 7, have already made history. Nikki will be the first Havanese, the only dog breed native to Cuba, to compete on an AKC team.

“Nikki is a super sweet dog who loves making me happy and playing agility,” Emma said.

The dog is special to the Waynesboro teen for several reasons. The first is Nikki has been in the family for years. When Emma was eight, her paternal grandmother, Monica Bayonet, bought the Havanese dog.

“Emma and Nikki have been stuck to one another since their first meeting,” Megan said.

Emma inherited the dog two weeks before Nikki turned three in 2020 when her grandmother died at age 76 from acute myeloid leukemia.

“She’s the first dog I’ve had that has been my dog,” said Emma, which is the second reason Nikki means a lot to her.

Christopher said taking care of people and animals comes easily to his daughter.

“Emma helped my mother when she was sick,” Christopher said. “So caring for a dog is a natural extension of what she’s been doing most of her life.”

When Emma was younger, she attended public schools in Waynesboro but was outperforming the standards, Christopher said. Emma then attended Charlottesville Catholic School but excelled there as well.

“The only way we could challenge her was for my wife to devise a home-school curriculum,” Christopher said.

So Emma began home schooling four years ago and is glad her parents allowed her to do so because it allowed her to be available when her grandmother needed her.

“It was beneficial when my mother was sick because my wife and Emma could help her,” Christopher said.

Competing in agility events is time consuming and requires flexibility, so home schooling has also made that easier, Emma said.

“Most competitions happen Friday through Sunday,” she said. “So being able to travel on a Friday is helpful. Making my own schedule and not working around five days of school is nice.”

Emma’s love of competition began when she swam competitively on the Waynesboro YMCA swim team between the ages of 7 and 11.

“I loved going to meets and being able to push myself and try and go for a personal best time,” she said.

Combining her love of competition and dogs made sense when she inherited Nikki.

“When I was younger, we always watched the big shows on TV like the Westminster [Kennel Club Dog Show],” Emma said. “So I always knew about the sport.”

Emma’s interest in agility began in 2020.

“When Nikki came to live with us, it was just a few weeks before Emma was building improvised agility obstacles out of pool noodles and baking sheets,” Megan said.

Emma and her parents researched area facilities when she decided to get serious about the sport. They eventually chose Love on a Leash Dog Training in Harrisonburg, where Sheli R. Rhodes and Wendy Pendleton train Emma.

“At their first-ever agility class, Emma taught a reluctant Nikki to run through the tunnel by first crawling through herself,” Megan said. “It may have been unorthodox and hilarious, but it was effective.”

Emma competes locally as a Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club member in Harrisonburg.

In 2022, after about two years of training, Emma and Nikki were just a few successful runs from being eligible to try out for the JOAWC team.

“Emma spent the next six months focused on preparing her qualifications for the 2023 team,” Megan said.

The teen even woke up at 3 a.m. last July to watch her friends compete in the Junior Open Agility World Championship, which was held in Finland.

“Being on the JOAWC team has been a dream of mine since we started learning agility in October of 2020,” Emma said.

However, the teen faced one more hurdle before qualifying for the JOAWC team — allowing herself to be recorded.

“Nikki doesn’t run as well when Chris and I are watching, so the hardest part for Emma wasn’t the agility itself; it was overcoming her shyness to get other competitors to take the competition videos for her application,” Megan said.

Since Emma was told in June she had qualified for the team, she has been training daily with Nikki.

“Emma has been single-minded in her preparation for the competition,” Megan said. “Aside from the agility, preparing for this competition has taught Emma so much and helped her grow her confidence.”

Emma, accompanied by her father, will travel to Kansas City first to practice with the U.S. team before leaving for England early next week to compete in the Junior Open Agility World Championship.

“It’s a lot of work to figure out all the logistics of traveling, especially with a dog,” said Emma, who added that England is one of the most challenging countries to travel to with an animal.

“Now, in the final days before she boards her plane, the excitement and anticipation are competing with the nerves that are starting to show,” Megan said.

Outside of agility training, Nikki enjoys car rides with the windows down, eating ice cream at Kline’s Dairy Bar and swimming in the South River.

Emma, who is responsible for funding the trip, has received several donations, so the expense is minimal, Christopher said. However, Emma is fundraising for her trip by selling dog bandanas, handmade tugs, stickers and custom digital pet portraits.

You can follow Emma and Nikki on Facebook.

You can learn more about the competition itself, including the options to watch streaming video, at joawc2023.co.uk