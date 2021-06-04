After a year away, Waynesboro Generals eager to return to the field

The Shenandoah Valley breathes baseball.
With two baseball leagues, the Valley Baseball League (VBL) and Rockingham County Baseball League (RCBL), calling both Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft home, local fans of all ages and backgrounds have had decades of summers of America’s pastime to look forward to once the dog days of summer roll around.
That wasn’t the case last year.
On April 2, 2020, the VBL made its decision official that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there would be no baseball played due to the health and safety of the players, coaches and personnel.
The season was cancelled and the Generals, a staple of summer in Waynesboro, would be locked out of the sandlot alongside their fans.
To Waynesboro General Manager Tyler Hoffman, the news was tough to bear, but was the right move for the league to make in a time of numerous uncertainties. Cancelling the season was the only option.
“It just was not something that was, I think, logistically possible,” Hoffman said. “At the end of the day, we run off host families and volunteers. Putting those people at risk … I think the league made the best decision.”
With Gov. Ralph Northam lifting mask mandates and COVID restrictions last month, the league is now set to return to the ballpark this summer. Hoffman is excited to see where the Generals go in 2021, but says this past year really demonstrated the passion that many athletes have for the game of baseball. Before coming to Waynesboro for the season, the players embraced the “new normal” of running through practices and games all throughout the numerous safety guidelines and rearranging of lifestyles to stay healthy and in-check to keep their respective careers on track.
“They’ve been through a grueling college season, a season like they’ve never been in before, with the constant testing, masks, [and] all of the COVID protocols,” Hoffman said. “That part in itself has been really tough for these guys and I think they’re looking forward to a summer where they can kind of unwind, get away and get back to some bit of normalcy.”
One such player is Waynesboro starting pitcher Zach Kirby, a returning General from the club’s 2019 lineup, who was planning on returning to the team again in 2020. Upon hearing the news that summer ball was cancelled, he called it “heartbreaking.” But he, like the rest of the team, are moving on from 2020 and are ready to welcome local baseball back with the fans this summer.
“Everywhere in the Valley just loves their summer baseball and it’s awesome,” Kirby said. “The atmosphere is top-notch here.”
Kirby continued by saying most VBL crowds show up in larger numbers than some of his college games at Eastern Tennessee State, his host family couldn’t be any better, and the local community defines the term “welcoming.” To him, Waynesboro and baseball are inseparable and the fans provide a great scene for the sport.
“For the fans, we can’t thank you enough,” Kirby said. “It’s just a great community and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Although Kirby has returned to town and the team’s dugout, it will be the first game in a Generals uniform for many players who are new additions to the Waynesboro roster. Matt Stinebiser, a catcher for the Duke Blue Devils, is playing his first season in the Valley League and is looking forward to leaving his mark on the team.
His goal as a player? Grow as an athlete and become better on the field and in the batter’s box with his new band of brothers.
“I want the chance to improve the most I can over the next two months,” Stinebiser said. “A chance to play every day or every other day, just be at the field every day … and continue to work.”
His goal as a team? That’s simple.
Win.
“Win games and entertain our crowd.”
In his second season coaching the team (not counting 2020), Generals Head Coach Zac Cole has the same mission in mind.
“We were really excited about this team on paper,” Cole said. “Now that we’ve seen our guys and we’ve seen them move around a little bit, the excitement’s even more so because I think we’ve got a really good group … now it’s just time to get them on the field and get them going.”
Additionally, Cole is also excited to see the entire league get back to business this season. For longtime fans, just having the league back for the first time in nearly two years will be a blessing. Particularly for young fans and ball players in Waynesboro and the Valley, however, the league’s revival is a great opportunity to become invested in the game they’re playing or potentially learning for the first time.
The impact off the field has the potential to be even greater than the impact on it in 2021.
“I’m hoping it’ll be the best it’s ever been, or at least in a long, long time, and we’ll get some really good crowds, fan support, kids and families,” Cole said. “This is a great way to spend your summer night if you’ve got a family.”
The players have arrived in Waynesboro, practices have begun, and for the first time since the final game of the most recent VBL Championship back on Aug. 7, 2019, the Valley Baseball League will be alive and well once again for the summer.
Opening night for the Generals will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the road versus the Staunton Braves at Gypsy Hill Park, but the team’s home opener will be held just one day later in a doubleheader versus the Strasburg Express on Sunday at Kate Collins Field.
First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Versus Staunton, Zach Kirby will take the mound to begin the 2021 campaign – a season 668 days in the making.
He has one simple message for the fans.
“Go Gens.”