After a year away, Waynesboro Generals eager to return to the field

Although Kirby has returned to town and the team’s dugout, it will be the first game in a Generals uniform for many players who are new additions to the Waynesboro roster. Matt Stinebiser, a catcher for the Duke Blue Devils, is playing his first season in the Valley League and is looking forward to leaving his mark on the team.

His goal as a player? Grow as an athlete and become better on the field and in the batter’s box with his new band of brothers.

“I want the chance to improve the most I can over the next two months,” Stinebiser said. “A chance to play every day or every other day, just be at the field every day … and continue to work.”

His goal as a team? That’s simple.

Win.

“Win games and entertain our crowd.”

In his second season coaching the team (not counting 2020), Generals Head Coach Zac Cole has the same mission in mind.

“We were really excited about this team on paper,” Cole said. “Now that we’ve seen our guys and we’ve seen them move around a little bit, the excitement’s even more so because I think we’ve got a really good group … now it’s just time to get them on the field and get them going.”