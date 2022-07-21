Annual volleyball camp a welcoming place for youth

GREENVILLE — Ruth Lawrence’s red Ferris riding lawnmower doubles as more than a grass-cutting vehicle.

It’s also her welcome wagon.

Just over 100 students signed up this year’s Lofton Lake Volleyball Camp. As vehicles cross a bridge to the campsite, everyone receives a huge smile and welcoming wave from Lawrence, one of the area’s most prominent youth volleyball ambassadors.

It’s the same smiling face that has been welcoming campers to the facility since 1988.

“This makes her happy,” said Brittany Rapert, a former camper who now serves as camp co-director. “This is her happy place.”

A worthy investmentIn 1987, Lawrence was part of a group that purchased 226 acres of property just off of Cold Springs Road.

“Three of us originally bought it, and then we sold it out to nine other couples,” said Lawrence, who has five grandkids participating at this week’s camp in some form or fashion. “The vision was just having a family retreat center. Wes Meteer and I were doing Lee High (now Staunton High) volleyball, and he started having doubles tournaments. I did the camps.”

Another legend, Sue Leonard, found incredible volleyball coaching success at both Grace Christian and Fort Defiance upon returning to the area. She said it’s impossible to quantify the impact that Lofton Lake has had on volleyball in the community.

“I just admire Ruth for what she’s done for the local kids with volleyball,” Leonard said. “She has been a community ambassador for volleyball for so many years. For a lot of our kids, this is where they get their start and their love for the game. It’s right here at this camp. She’s a legend. And she’s been doing it for so many years.”

Lawrence feels fortunate to host the Lofton Lake Volleyball Camp for so many decades.

“I hope it has definitely improved the volleyball,” she said.

The facility also provides the thing most necessary to make volleyball accessible.

Eighteen volleyball courts.

“Kids can’t play volleyball without a net,” Leonard said. “We are really late with getting our kids involved in the sport. Ruth has had them (at camp) as young as third grade. It gives kids their first access to this great sport of volleyball.”

Making memoriesHeading into the eighth grade, Reagan Gwaltney is in her fifth year attending Lofton Lake.

“I enjoy being able to play volleyball outside, and to be active outside,” said Gwaltney, who has witnessed growth in her serves and hits. “And I enjoy swimming in the lake.”

Combining outdoor adventure with sports has always been a key ingredient in the camp’s success.

“It’s a beautiful setting,” Lawrence said. “And you have the opportunity to play and progress.”

Gwaltney’s story is almost identical to Rapert’s experience. The current camp co-director got her first true exposure to volleyball at Lofton Lake as a middle school student.

She’d soon fall in love with the sport, but Rapert’s fondest early memories are of the lake itself.

“When I was in eighth grade, I had never really been in a lake before,” said Rapert, now in her 15th year coaching at the camp and third year serving as director. “The lake is amazing. I loved swimming and kayaking. It was such a big deal for me. I also loved volleyball, and I hadn’t played before.”

Much like Lawrence, Lofton Lake is also Rapert’s happy place.

And it’s the same story for countless others.

“I wonder how many girls how many girls,” Rapert said, “have fallen in love with volleyball because of Ruth Lawrence.”

JUST PLAY SOMETHING

Rapert is amazed at how hands-on Lawrence remains at the camp 34 years after its inception.

“Ruth just has so much passion for volleyball, and getting people to people to love volleyball,” said Rapert, who first met Lawrence as her physical education teacher in seventh grade. “She’s been doing this for so long, and she still comes down here every day. She mows grass. She works hard. Last year when it was raining, she played Spoons with the girls. She goes down on the dock and judges the splashing that the girls do.”

Lawrence herself didn’t get into volleyball until later in life, although she’s always been a competitor. She canoed competitively, and she grew up competing in basketball and softball.

As much as Lawrence has meant to volleyball locally for decades, it’s only one of a many sports that she thoroughly enjoys.

Her vision has always been bigger than one particular sport.

“I don’t care what sport kids play,” Lawrence said, “as long as they play something.”