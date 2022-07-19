Augusta County all-star team wins state title

The Augusta County 16-18 year-old All-Stars recently won the state title, defeating Spotsylvania in the championship game. The title is the first for Augusta County since the 2002 season.

Augusta finished 3-1 in pool play to advance to the final four.

Augusta defeated Nottoway 1-0 to open pool play with Tyler Jones picking up the win on the mound. The team added a 14-3 win over Lynnhaven with Jake Daniels earning the win and a 12-1 win over Rappahannock with Hayden Gregory the winning pitcher.

South of the James handed the local squad its lone setback in pool play by a score of 14-5.

Augusta met South Hill in the next round and took a 15-5 win. Jones picked up his second win of the tournament to lead the local squad to the championship game.

In the title matchup, Augusta played Spotsylvania, the defending state champion.

Spotsylvania took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and held that margin until the sixth. In the sixth inning, Jones scored on a double by Trenton Coffey to pull Augusta even. Dylan Critzer followed with a run-scoring double to give Augusta the lead and the local squad held on to win the state championship.

Gregory, who allowed just one hit after the first inning, retired Spotsylvania in order in the seventh to clinch the title. He finished the game with eight strikeouts.

Eric Painter is the team's head coach and he is assisted by Cliff Clements, Jason Cook and David Hopkins.

The Virginia champs will begin play Wednesday at the regional tournament in Williamsburg.