Charlottesville summer basketball league draws players, interest from Valley

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Todd Phillips knows parts of playing outdoor hoops is weathering the elements.

On an otherwise pleasant Sunday afternoon, a brief rain shower dampens the court just long enough to cause a one-hour delay.

“You never know what you’re going to get into,” Phillips said. “It’s raining right now. It could be hot one day or windy one day. You have to be able to do multiple things on the court.”

A former standout at Waynesboro High School, Phillips has an impressive basketball resume. He is a former Division III all-American and ODAC player of the year at Eastern Mennonite University.

Past accomplishments, however, won’t help him on this particular Sunday.

Phillips knows he has to show up to Tonsler Park with his “A Game.”

The Tonsler League is just that competitive.

“It’s A1 competition,” Phillips said. “A lot these guys are good guys, man. A lot of them could have definitely played at the next level.”

REVAMPED

Until this year, the Tonsler League was known as the BCBA.

The rebranding came with a change in leadership.

Thirteen years ago, men like BCBA founder Damien Banks and Joe Mallory had a vision for a basketball league that brought Charlottesville together.

“We didn’t have anything in the community,” Mallory said of wanting to establish the league. “Nothing at all.”

Mallory said that for first few years of the BCBA, games were played at The Dell. The league later switched to Tonsler Park.

Banks served faithfully as the league commissioner until this year, when he announced he was stepping down. That’s when Wes Bellamy transitioned from a nine-year player in the league to commissioner. With the changing of the guard, Bellamy decided to rename the league and add a few new wrinkles.

“One of the coaches asked if I could run the league, and I was like, ‘Sure, let’s give it a shot,’” said Bellamy, who secured 15 different sponsors for the league. “We moved the courts (up to the court nearest to the street), and we have all new jerseys. We have different vendors, and this is the first time we have a shot clock. We’ve brought a little bit of a different structure to it.”

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE

With high-level photography, videography and social media campaigns, The Tonsler League excels in telling its own story.

The visual media component falls into the capable hands of Boo Agee, an area basketball standout who spent time at Stuarts High School, Covenant and Fishsburne’s now defunct postgrad basketball team.

When Agee was injured in college, he used a video camera from a communications class and started working at visual storytelling with basketball as the subject. He won third place in a film festival in Vermont.

Agee then lent his visual media skills to the outdoor league.

“I just started filming some of the games,” said Agee, who played in the league and won a championship in 2015. “Damien Banks, who was doing the BCBA, gave me full access to do whatever I wanted. And that sort of snowballed.”

The games — played on Thursdays and Sundays — are livestreamed. Throughout the week, the social media pages are updates with team records and top 10 plays and other similar posts.

“Boo handles all the media stuff for us,” Bellamy said. “That’s sort of what separates us. We have high quality video. With that, you add the social media component to it, and that just creates a great situation. In today’s era, you need social media to help grow the league. And that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

FOR THE CULTURE

At one point in his life, Ahmad Hawkins spent his Sundays in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

Now Hawkins, “The Ball Hawk,” spends a portion of his Sunday afternoons emceeing The Tonsler League games.

For the former University of Virginia football star, it suits his personality perfectly.

Comfortable with the cordless mic in his hand, Hawkins calls the action and adds his own commentary. Most of the players in the league also have a nickname given them by the UVA legend. One guard, for example, bears a resemblance to rhythm & blues singer Trey Songz.

Each time that player touches the ball, Hawkins yells One Song.

“Just organic energy,” Hawkins said to describe his commentary. “Fans are out here in the heat. Players are out here playing on the concrete. It’s up to me to help provide the energy, and to attach a nickname that they can walk around with in pride. It can be based on how they shoot, what they look like or their demeanor. Sometimes I get it right. Sometimes I get it wrong.”

For Hawkins, it’s all about giving back.

“That’s what it’s all about, man,” Hawkins said. “It’s all about the community. Some people talk about it. I’ve got to be about it. I can say whatever I want on my podcast, but if (the community) doesn’t see me, it’s just lip service.”

Adding to the vibe is Devyn Wildly, known as DJ Double U, spinning hip-hop tracks on his RANE 1 DJ controller and a JBL sound system.

“I just keep the energy up,” the dee-jay said, “and make the community bob their heads.”

There are also food vendors with all of the fan favorite options such as fish & fries, barbecue chicken, smoked ribs, collard greens and macaroni and cheese.

Coupled together, it makes for quite the experience.

“It has the Rucker League vibe,” said Waynesboro native Sebastian Sease, who captains a team called the Family. “Outdoor ball is just different.”

BRINGING THE BEST TOGETHER

Charlottesville native Darius Wacson has played in the league for 12 years, ever since he was a teenager.

“I like just being able to play with my boys and having something positive to do on the weekend,” Wacson said. “It’s a lot of friendly competition. Everybody knows everybody.”

Although the league was created to provide something for the Charlottesville community, the league has graciously welcomed both players and fans from surrounding communities. Sease ran with a team called Team Lake in the beginning, and it featured a large number of players from Staunton and Waynesboro.

Justin Kier, a Spotswood High School grad who just played in the Sweet 16 with the University of Arizona, was in attendance for the game, as were other onlookers from Harrisonburg as well as Staunton and Waynesboro.

Antar Johnson, who played his senior year at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton High School), joins Sease and Phillips on The Family. Staunton residents Jason Jordan, Danny Willams and Trevor Smith play for Mamba Mentality.

Sharpshooter Quasean Napier, also a Waynesboro native, made his debut in the league this year.

After his first experience with the league — in which he five 3-pointers — he fell in love with the atmosphere.

“It’s different,” said Napier, who loved his initial game in The Tonsler League. “I’m in here now, and I’m locked in.”

CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP

Bellamy isn’t done experimenting with the league.

The new commissioner mentioned two notable events with The Tonsler League this summer. First, there will be a Junior Tonsler League for rising ninth graders through high school seniors. Second, he hopes to have an all-star exhibition between the Watts League out of DC and The Tonsler League in July.

“We’ll be putting our 10 best against some of their 10 best,” Bellamy said. “We’re encouraging everyone to come out.”

Denzel Jones, a beloved social event promotor better known as Denzy From da Block, believes this the league is just what the city needs.

“This is bringing the community together,” Jones said. “The energy is crazy. You can’t explain it. It’s all good vibes. Nothing negative. You’ve got food out here, good people out here, good players out here. It’s a movement. We’re just changing the community, that’s all.”