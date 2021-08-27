Charlottesville's Ryan Manning leads by example at Fishburne

“The big thing for me is just being willing to help others,” Goodnough said of Manning.

With his vast experience on the lines, Manning is able to serve as a coach on the field and help teammates improve on their techniques and assignments.

“He’s not afraid to say ‘Hey you’re aligned wrong’ or ‘Hey, he was your blocking assignment,’" Goodnough said.

That advice is usually heeded by his teammates. Goodnough said that although Manning isn’t always as loud and boisterous as other players, his teammates respect him and his knowledge of the game.

“The thing about Ryan is he’s real cerebral," Goodnough said. "So when we’re coaching and trying to get all the other linemen to know what their assignments are, we can trust Ryan, because if somebody has a question and they’re already out on the field, Ryan knows what everybody is doing."

Knowing what everybody is doing will continue to serve Manning well, even after he hangs up his cleats. Manning is not planning to play football in college, but instead he will shift his focus to achieving his career goals.