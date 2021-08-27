Charlottesville's Ryan Manning leads by example at Fishburne

Ryan Manning has a plenty of experience playing football.
Manning, who is a senior and a co-captain on the Fishburne Military School football team, started playing competitive football when he was in elementary school, beginning when he was in fifth grade with the Western Albemarle youth football team.
Several years later, Manning, a Charlottesville native, enrolled at Fishburne and continued to build on the experience he gained playing football in Albemarle County. Manning's experience on the gridiron has primarily consisted of playing on the offensive and defensive lines. He currently plays left guard at Fishburne but has seen time at a variety of positions in the trenches.
“I just kind of bounced around the line,” he said.
Manning hopes to put all of that experience to good use this season with Fishburne, which opens its season on Friday afternoon at home against St. Michael the Archangel. The senior captain is putting an emphasis on working together with his teammates to achieve success.
“I’d say that we’re a team out there, not just 11 individuals," Manning said. "We’ve got to work together to make plays happen.”
Manning is one of the players charged with making the team work in unison. He has the respect of his teammates and Fishburne head football coach Martin Goodnough, who said that Manning is one of the guys whose positive attitude and work ethic sticks out on the field. It is one of the reasons why Goodnough named Manning a team captain.
“The big thing for me is just being willing to help others,” Goodnough said of Manning.
With his vast experience on the lines, Manning is able to serve as a coach on the field and help teammates improve on their techniques and assignments.
“He’s not afraid to say ‘Hey you’re aligned wrong’ or ‘Hey, he was your blocking assignment,’" Goodnough said.
That advice is usually heeded by his teammates. Goodnough said that although Manning isn’t always as loud and boisterous as other players, his teammates respect him and his knowledge of the game.
“The thing about Ryan is he’s real cerebral," Goodnough said. "So when we’re coaching and trying to get all the other linemen to know what their assignments are, we can trust Ryan, because if somebody has a question and they’re already out on the field, Ryan knows what everybody is doing."
Knowing what everybody is doing will continue to serve Manning well, even after he hangs up his cleats. Manning is not planning to play football in college, but instead he will shift his focus to achieving his career goals.
“I’m trying to go to VMI and become an intelligence officer,” Manning said. “[My] mom would always tell me, ‘Work hard and you’ll go places.’ So I worked hard.”