Diamondbacks fall at home to Bruins, but still lead RCBL semifinal series 2-1

STUARTS DRAFT — Broadway jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night and held on to defeat the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 8-6 and stay alive in their RCBL semifinal series.
Draft still leads the best-of-5 series, two games to one. Game 4 in set for Wednesday night at Broadway.
Justin Lohr led off with a walk to start the game for the Bruins and triple by Jett Shue put the visitors ahead 1-0, Caleb Tayllor's groundout scored Shue for a 2-0 Bruins lead.
The Bruins pushed the margin to 4-0 when Kevin Rush singled home two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
The Diamondbacks cut the margin in half with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tyler Wilcher led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a passed ball. Bob Funk walked and, with runners on the corners, Wilcher scored on the back end of a double steal to put the home team on the board. Calen Owens scored Funk with a single, pulling the Dbacks to within 4-2.
The Bruins answered in the top of the fifth when Shue led off with a single and Taylor followed with a two-run homer for a 6-2 Broadway lead.
The Bruins added to their lead in the seventh with two more runs. Taylor belted a solo homer to make the score 7-2. Cole Holsinger followed with a single to center and when the ball skipped past the outfielder for an error, Holsinger motored around to third. Issac Vanmeter plated Holsinger with a sacrifice fly, giving the Bruins an 8-2 lead.
Draft rallied in the bottom of the seventh with a four-run outburst. The Dbacks loaded the sacks and a one-out walk to Grayson Bush pulled Draft to within 8-3. Owens then cleared the bases with a double to move the home team closer at 8-6. Zach Roberts walked to put the tying runs on the basepaths, but reliever Jordan Yankey struck out Will Haas to end the threat.
Yankey kept the Dbacks off the board in the final two innings to preserve the 8-6 win. Shue worked 6.1 innings and allowed just two runs to pick up the win. Taylor was 2-for-5 and drove in four runs to lead the Broadway offense.
The top four hitters in Draft's potent batting order had a tough night at the plate as they combined to go 0-for-16 on the night.
BROADWAY 8, STUARTS DRAFT 6
BROADWAY 200 220 200 — 8 9 3
STUARTS DRAFT 000 200 400 — 6 7 4
Shue, Yankey (7) and Taylor. Mullins, Mitchell (5), Goff (8) and Wilcher.
WP - Shue. LP - Mullins. HR - Taylor (B) 5th, one on; Taylor (B) 7th, solo