Diamondbacks fall at home to Bruins, but still lead RCBL semifinal series 2-1

STUARTS DRAFT — Broadway jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night and held on to defeat the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 8-6 and stay alive in their RCBL semifinal series.

Draft still leads the best-of-5 series, two games to one. Game 4 in set for Wednesday night at Broadway.

Justin Lohr led off with a walk to start the game for the Bruins and triple by Jett Shue put the visitors ahead 1-0, Caleb Tayllor's groundout scored Shue for a 2-0 Bruins lead.

The Bruins pushed the margin to 4-0 when Kevin Rush singled home two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

The Diamondbacks cut the margin in half with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tyler Wilcher led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a passed ball. Bob Funk walked and, with runners on the corners, Wilcher scored on the back end of a double steal to put the home team on the board. Calen Owens scored Funk with a single, pulling the Dbacks to within 4-2.

The Bruins answered in the top of the fifth when Shue led off with a single and Taylor followed with a two-run homer for a 6-2 Broadway lead.