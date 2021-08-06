Diamondbacks fall on road to Shockers, trail 1-0 in RCBL championship series

NEW MARKET — Game 1 of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series was over in a hurry.
The top-seeded New Market Shockers scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning Friday night and went on to defeat the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 15-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
The Shockers pounded out 18 hits in the contest. Veteran New Market pitcher Kirk Messick went the distance and allowed just the one run on five hits. He struck out seven in his nine innings of work and walked just one.
Jack Pausic accounted for the lone Diamondbacks run with a solo homer in the sixth inning.
Game 2 will be played Saturday night at The Diamond Club in Stuarts Draft. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
