Diamondbacks fall to Shockers, one loss away from elimination

NEW MARKET — New Market took command of the RCBL Championship Series with a 5-2 victory Monday night over the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks at Rebel Park.

The Shockers now lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 and can wrap up the championship Tuesday with a win at The Diamond Club in Game 4.

The Diamondbacks outhit the Shockets 7-5, but the home team scored two runs in the second and three more in the third to lead 5-0. Ty Bennett had the big blow with a two-run homer in the third inning.

Draft got on the board in the fourth when Cody Bartley hit a solo homer to pull the visitors to within 5-1.

The score stayed that way until the eighth until back-to-back doubles by Draft's Zach Roberts and Terrell Thompson trimmed the Shockers lead to 5-2.

Calvin Pastel went the distance on the mound to pitch New Market to the win. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters.

