Diamondbacks in 2-0 hole after losing Game 2 of RCBL Championship Series

STUARTS DRAFT — The New Market Shockers took control of the RCBL Championship Series with a five-run rally in the top of the ninth Saturday night to shock the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 10-9 in Game 2 of the series.

New Market now leads the best-of-7 series two games to none with Game 3 set for Monday night at Rebel Field in New Market.

Draft led 7-5 entering the bottom of the eighth and the Diamondbacks tacked on two more runs to go up by four. With the bases loaded, Will Haas blooped a double down the right-field line to score two runs, giving the home team a seemingly comfortable 9-5 lead.

Frankie Ritter and Pearce Bucher led off the top of the ninth inning with singles and Luke Estep followed with a three-run homer to pull the Shockers to within one run, 9-8. Matt House and Lule Keister followed with base hits and a run-scoring groundout by Dawson Russell tied the game at 9-9. Pinch-hitter Nolan Potts punched an opposite-field single to right, scoring Keister for a 10-9 New Market lead.

