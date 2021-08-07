Diamondbacks in 2-0 hole after losing Game 2 of RCBL Championship Series

STUARTS DRAFT — The New Market Shockers took control of the RCBL Championship Series with a five-run rally in the top of the ninth Saturday night to shock the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 10-9 in Game 2 of the series.
New Market now leads the best-of-7 series two games to none with Game 3 set for Monday night at Rebel Field in New Market.
Draft led 7-5 entering the bottom of the eighth and the Diamondbacks tacked on two more runs to go up by four. With the bases loaded, Will Haas blooped a double down the right-field line to score two runs, giving the home team a seemingly comfortable 9-5 lead.
Frankie Ritter and Pearce Bucher led off the top of the ninth inning with singles and Luke Estep followed with a three-run homer to pull the Shockers to within one run, 9-8. Matt House and Lule Keister followed with base hits and a run-scoring groundout by Dawson Russell tied the game at 9-9. Pinch-hitter Nolan Potts punched an opposite-field single to right, scoring Keister for a 10-9 New Market lead.
Draft had an opportunity to win it in the bottom of the ninth against Shcckers' closer CJ Morton.
Calen Owens walked to lead off the inning and moved to second on Zach Roberts' sacrifice bunt. Terrell Thompson walked and, after Jack Pausic hit a fly ball to right for the second out, Cody Bartley was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Morton then struck out Haas on a 3-2 pitch to preserve the 10-9 comeback victory for the Shockers.
Draft led 3-2 before a solo homer by Thompson and a fun-scoring single by Haas put the Dbacks ahead 5-2 in the fifth.
New Market closed to within one, 5-4, with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Roberts belted a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for a 6-4 Draft advantage.
A solo homer by Bucher in the top of the seventh once again made it a one-run game, but the Diamondbacks answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to lead 7-5.
Ritter led the Shockers offense with four base hits. Roberts and Haas had two hits each to lead the Diamondbacks.
NEW MARKET 10, STUARTS DRAFT 9
NEW MARKET 011 002 105 — 10 13 2
STUARTS DRAFT 012 021 120 — 9 8 2