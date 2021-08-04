Diamondbacks knock off Bruins to reach RCBL Championship series

BROADWAY — Stuarts Draft broke open a tight game with six runs in the final three innings Wednesday evening to take a 10- 3 win over the Broadway Bruins and claim the best-of-5 RCBL semifinal series three games to one.

The Diamondbacks advance to the RCBL Championship round where they will play the New Market Shockers, the RCBL regular season champion.

Draft held a slim 4-2 lead entering the seventh before taking control with two runs in the seventh inning, three in the eighth and one more in the ninth.

Parker Heinemann allowed two runs in five innings to pick up the victory on the mound. He allowed six hits while striking out seven and walking four. Chandis Goff allowed one unearned run in three innings and Trevor Mitchell worked the ninth.

Bob Funk led the Diamondbacks offense, going 4-for-5 and driving in three runs. Zach Roberts and Jack Pausic added two hits each and each drove in a pair of runs.

