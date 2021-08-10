Diamondbacks lose 8-4, swept by Shockers in RCBL Championship series

STUARTS DRAFT — The New Market Shockers finished off a four-game sweep of the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks on Tuesday to win the 2021 RCBL Championship.
The Shockers overcame an early 4-2 deficit in Tuesday's game to take an 8-4 victory and finish the series.
New Market took the early advantage when Henry Delavergne hit the third pitch of the game over the center field fence for a 1-0 Shockers lead.
Draft responded and loaded the bases in the bottom of the first and tied the game on a Will Haas sacrifice fly that scored Terrell Thompson.
After New Market moved ahead with a run in the top of the third, Draft took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Zach Roberts led off the inning with a single and Thompson was hit by a pitch. Jack Pausic then belted a three-run homer to put the Dbacks up 4-2.
The Shockers tied the score with two runs in the fourth and grabbed the lead with two more in the fifth. Pearce Bucher led off the fifth with a double and Luke Estep followed with a run-scoring single to put the visitors on top 5-4. Estep scored on a single by Luke Keister for a 6-4 advantage.
Armed with the lead, Shockers' lefty Cade Templeton entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and blanked the Diamondbacks the rest of the way. Templeton allowed just one base hit in his five innings on the mound. He struck out six, walked two and hit two batters.
New Market tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh with Delavergne and Bucher providing RBI hits.
Stuarts Draft was held to just five hits. Roberts, the RCBL regular season MVP, had three of those hits. The Shockers finished the contest with 13 hits. Delavergne led the way with three hits while Bucher, Estep and Keister added two hits each.
NEW MARKET 8, STUARTS DRAFT 4
NEW MARKET 101 220 200 — 8 13 0
STUARTS DRAFT 103 000 000 — 4 5 1
Laird, Templeton (5) and Bennett; Heinemann, Vernon (5), Goff (6), Bartley (7), Canterbury (9) and Wilcher.
WP — Templeton. LP — Heinemann. HR — Delavergne (NM) 1st, solo; Pausic (SD) 3rd, two on.