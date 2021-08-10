Diamondbacks lose 8-4, swept by Shockers in RCBL Championship series

STUARTS DRAFT — The New Market Shockers finished off a four-game sweep of the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks on Tuesday to win the 2021 RCBL Championship.

The Shockers overcame an early 4-2 deficit in Tuesday's game to take an 8-4 victory and finish the series.

New Market took the early advantage when Henry Delavergne hit the third pitch of the game over the center field fence for a 1-0 Shockers lead.

Draft responded and loaded the bases in the bottom of the first and tied the game on a Will Haas sacrifice fly that scored Terrell Thompson.

After New Market moved ahead with a run in the top of the third, Draft took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Zach Roberts led off the inning with a single and Thompson was hit by a pitch. Jack Pausic then belted a three-run homer to put the Dbacks up 4-2.

The Shockers tied the score with two runs in the fourth and grabbed the lead with two more in the fifth. Pearce Bucher led off the fifth with a double and Luke Estep followed with a run-scoring single to put the visitors on top 5-4. Estep scored on a single by Luke Keister for a 6-4 advantage.