East Rockingham basketball star Tyler Nickel picks Tar Heels over Hokies
breaking

  Updated
Tyler Nickel

East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel wears a North Carolina hat as he announces his commitment to the school Wednesday afternoon.

 Daniel Lin, DN-R

ELKTON — There were moments on Wednesday where Tyler Nickel's eyes wandered around the East Rockingham gym into the crowd in front of him.

For years, the 6-foot-8 senior wing has declared his long-term aspirations.

And now, he's officially checked one of those goals off after announcing his commitment to the University of North Carolina in front of a large crowd inside the ERHS gym.

“It’s going to take a little bit to sink in," Nickel said. "Man, it’s crazy, though.”

The decision came quicker than expected for the 6-foot-8 standout, who chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, Butler, Iowa and Louisiana State.

For the full story, visit www.dnronline.com.

