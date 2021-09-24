Fall Foliage 5K, 10K races into 45th year

The Waynesboro community will get off to a running start this fall at the annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K event.

Now in its 45th year, the event will take place 8 a.m. on Oct. 9. The race coincides with the first day of the Fall Foliage Art Show which begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 and continues at noon on Oct. 10.

Participants will have the same course as in recent years. All runners will start on Race Avenue before heading out to Arch Avenue where they will turn left and head for the Waynesboro YMCA area.

“Both the 5K and 10K will start at the same time, 8 a.m. Each group of runners will, however, begin at different start lines along Race Avenue. Walkers are welcome to join the 5K run category and walk part or all of the course as they wish,” said Amanda Reeve, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator.

In a typical year, the Fall Foliage 5K and 10K wraps up the Run the Valley series — four races throughout the year that conclude with the top male and female runners being crowned “Run the Valley champions.” The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the series and three out of four races in 2020. Because of the COVID mandates that were in place in Virginia at the beginning of 2021 and the uncertainty of future regulations, Parks and Rec decided to not host the series this year, either.