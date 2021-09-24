Fall Foliage 5K, 10K races into 45th year

The Waynesboro community will get off to a running start this fall at the annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K event.
Now in its 45th year, the event will take place 8 a.m. on Oct. 9. The race coincides with the first day of the Fall Foliage Art Show which begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 and continues at noon on Oct. 10.
Participants will have the same course as in recent years. All runners will start on Race Avenue before heading out to Arch Avenue where they will turn left and head for the Waynesboro YMCA area.
“Both the 5K and 10K will start at the same time, 8 a.m. Each group of runners will, however, begin at different start lines along Race Avenue. Walkers are welcome to join the 5K run category and walk part or all of the course as they wish,” said Amanda Reeve, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator.
In a typical year, the Fall Foliage 5K and 10K wraps up the Run the Valley series — four races throughout the year that conclude with the top male and female runners being crowned “Run the Valley champions.” The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the series and three out of four races in 2020. Because of the COVID mandates that were in place in Virginia at the beginning of 2021 and the uncertainty of future regulations, Parks and Rec decided to not host the series this year, either.
“We are gearing up and excited for what is to come with the 2022 race season,” Reeve added.
Waynesboro Parks and Rec requests that runners and spectators who are not vaccinated wear a mask at all times that they are not running. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated.
Any runner or spectator that is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, awaiting a COVID test result or has had close contact with a confirmed COVID case is asked to not attend on race day. Runners who find themselves in any of those situations can request that their registration be transferred to the virtual Fall Foliage race so they can participate at any time, from anywhere.
Participants can sign up as in-person or virtual runners by visiting runthevalley.com. Registration will only be available by mobile devices all day Oct. 8 and before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Packet pick-up for registered runners will take place Oct. 8 at the Best Western Inn and Suites in Waynesboro from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and from 7-7:45 a.m. on Oct. 9 near the race start at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro. No in-person registration will be available at packet pickup.