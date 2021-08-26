Fishburne quarterback Chase Altis looking to lead team to success after year away from field

When asked what he saw as the biggest change in the team since last fall, Altis said it’s the effort of his teammates.

“We’ve got a bunch of new guys in and we’ve got guys that want to be here playing football,” Altis said. “The problem with Fishburne in year’s past has been that we have guys, I mean you’ve got to play two sports here, so we have guys coming out here just to get a sports credit. They don’t want to be out here, and I feel like the energy out here is different this year. We want to be here.”

Having not been able to play last year because of the pandemic, Altis decided to re-class in order to become a junior, getting a year of high school eligibility back. He is determined to play football in college adding that playing collegiately has been his goal since he was 8-years old.

His dead-set goal setting and determination was something Altis said his upbringing played a big part in forming, especially his dad.

“We work hard, we run everywhere,” Altis said. “We’re always working. We never stop. We’re grinding for everything. I just feel like that mentality gets everybody else on the team going and that’s just a leader mentality.”

Fishburne Military Academy coach Martin Goodnough said Altis leads by example.