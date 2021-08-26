Fishburne quarterback Chase Altis looking to lead team to success after year away from field

If you ask Fishburne Military Academy junior Chase Altis how long he’s waited since the last time he’s played a competitive football game, you might get an exact answer.
“I counted it out,” said the Stuarts Draft native. “Between our last game and the next game we’re gonna play, it’s been 673 days. It’s just too long.”
Altis has been busy over the summer focusing on football, he said. Every day he drove 20 minutes to and from Fishburne Military Academy in Waynesboro from his home in Stuarts Draft to work out in the school’s new weight room. He also attended college training camps in order to help his chances of getting recruited.
For Altis, the football pathway seemed all but inevitable from an early age.
“My dad’s been a football coach his whole life,” Altis said. “He played football in high school, went to play in college and I started playing when I was 4-years old.”
Altis played as a wide receiver and defensive back when he was just starting out in flag football. However, that didn’t last long.
“When I was 8-years old, I started playing quarterback and I’ve played it ever since,” Altis said.
Since transferring to Fishburne from Stuarts Draft High School two years ago, Altis has been focused on improving his skillset behind center.
When asked what he saw as the biggest change in the team since last fall, Altis said it’s the effort of his teammates.
“We’ve got a bunch of new guys in and we’ve got guys that want to be here playing football,” Altis said. “The problem with Fishburne in year’s past has been that we have guys, I mean you’ve got to play two sports here, so we have guys coming out here just to get a sports credit. They don’t want to be out here, and I feel like the energy out here is different this year. We want to be here.”
Having not been able to play last year because of the pandemic, Altis decided to re-class in order to become a junior, getting a year of high school eligibility back. He is determined to play football in college adding that playing collegiately has been his goal since he was 8-years old.
His dead-set goal setting and determination was something Altis said his upbringing played a big part in forming, especially his dad.
“We work hard, we run everywhere,” Altis said. “We’re always working. We never stop. We’re grinding for everything. I just feel like that mentality gets everybody else on the team going and that’s just a leader mentality.”
Fishburne Military Academy coach Martin Goodnough said Altis leads by example.
“He always tries to carry himself in the way he wants the rest of the guys to carry themselves,” Goodnough said. “He’s very vocal and he just holds everybody accountable.”
Goodnough said many teens have grown up in an era of entitlement. But Altis recognizes the team isn’t entitled to anything, he said.
“If somebody makes a bad play or something like that, he’s quick to get on them but he’s also quick to pick them up at the same rate,” said Goodnough, who’s entering his fourth season as head coach at Fishburne.
Heading into the their first regular season game Friday afternoon at home against St. Michael’s the Archangel, Altis said the message he wants like to see instilled in his teammates this season is to change the culture from one where students are on the field because they want to play football, and not because they have to pick a second sport to play.
“We want everybody to be working hard all the time,” he said. “We’re running everywhere. Run on and off the field, clean up the locker rooms. Just the little stuff has to get done.”