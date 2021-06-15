Fort Defiance girls soccer team advances to regional semifinal

FORT DEFIANCE — When Fort Defiance sophomore Ellie Cook kicked a long ball in from the right side with 35:43 left in the opening period, that turned out to be enough for the win Monday evening in girls Region 3C quarterfinal soccer action against Brookville.
Just for good measure, however, the Indians struck twice more in the first half and two more times in the second period to blank the visiting Bees, 5-0. The Indians are seeded first in the region, while the Bees were eighth.
The win sends the Lady Indians, now 11-0 on the season, up against powerhouse Liberty Christian Academy Wednesday in regional semifinal action. Liberty Christian, seeded fourth, stopped fifth-seeded Wilson Memorial, 5-0, Wednesday.
“We were missing some key players tonight and had to make some adjustments so it was nice to get that first goal. It really helped the team settle into things,” Fort Coach Erik Walker said.
One of the players who stepped up to fill in at a missing position was senior co-captain Ayden Jones, explained Coach Walker.
“Ayden is an outside midfielder and has played there all season long. She stepped into the center back position and essentially pitched a shutout. It was her first time on defense all year,” he explained.
That solid defense kept the Bee attacks on the goal to a minimum all night and sent the ball across midfield and into Brookville territory again and again.
“Our mid-field, especially Adriana Shields, orchestrated the defense and the attack and got the team passing the ball and moving it up field. Because of that we were on offense most of the game,” Walker explained.
In fact, it was sophomore Shields who tallied the next two scores for the Indians. She struck first with 10:16 left in the period and again with 6:33 left to put the Indians up 3-0 at the break.
The clock was down to 22:49 in the second half when senior co-captain Rylee Shank’s long shot down the middle found its way into the goal to put the home team up 4-0.
The final Indian tally for the evening came off the foot of Cook who went one-on-one with the goalie at the 13:47 mark and was able to put the ball in the net.
Walker had high praise for his scorers — Cook, Shields, and Shank. “They are our leaders and have been guiding us all season,” he said.
He added, however, that the evening’s success was a team effort. “We are undefeated because we have good people who are good players. They have talent, character, and heart — all of it,” he said.