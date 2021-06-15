Fort Defiance girls soccer team advances to regional semifinal

FORT DEFIANCE — When Fort Defiance sophomore Ellie Cook kicked a long ball in from the right side with 35:43 left in the opening period, that turned out to be enough for the win Monday evening in girls Region 3C quarterfinal soccer action against Brookville.

Just for good measure, however, the Indians struck twice more in the first half and two more times in the second period to blank the visiting Bees, 5-0. The Indians are seeded first in the region, while the Bees were eighth.

The win sends the Lady Indians, now 11-0 on the season, up against powerhouse Liberty Christian Academy Wednesday in regional semifinal action. Liberty Christian, seeded fourth, stopped fifth-seeded Wilson Memorial, 5-0, Wednesday.

“We were missing some key players tonight and had to make some adjustments so it was nice to get that first goal. It really helped the team settle into things,” Fort Coach Erik Walker said.

One of the players who stepped up to fill in at a missing position was senior co-captain Ayden Jones, explained Coach Walker.

“Ayden is an outside midfielder and has played there all season long. She stepped into the center back position and essentially pitched a shutout. It was her first time on defense all year,” he explained.