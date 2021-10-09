Hundreds participate in 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K, 10K

Rain held off on Saturday morning as hundreds of participants in the 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K took to the streets of downtown Waynesboro.
Four hundred people registered for the 2021 race, while another dozen took advantage of the virtual race option offered this year. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator Amanda Reeve said this was a great turnout for the Fall Foliage race.
Stuart Vailes, 20, of Waynesboro took first place overall in the men’s 10K, and Melissa Colby, 29, of Charlottesville claimed the top spot on the women’s side.
In the men’s 10K, Josh Howard of Staunton finished second and Nick Racine of Fishersville came in third. In the women’s 10K, Skylar Sloat of Waynesboro placed second and Melanie Widener of Weyers Cave finished third.
On the 5K side, Adam Groves — also a member of the boys cross country team at Waynesboro High School — finished first place overall in the men’s division. Michelle Trayer finished first place overall in the women’s 5K.
“The Fall Foliage race is my favorite of the season,” Reeve said. “We had a great turnout today and good weather. It’s nice to culminate the (race) season with this one in what was not a normal year.”
Typically, the Fall Foliage 5K and 10K concludes the Run the Valley series — four races throughout the year that conclude with the top male and female runners being crowned “Run the Valley champions.” The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the series, along with three of the four races, in 2020. Because of the COVID mandates that were in place in Virginia at the beginning of 2021 and the uncertainty of future regulations, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department decided to not host the series in 2021 either.
Reeves said they are excited to bring the series back for the 2022 race season. In 2022, the Mad Anthony Mud Run will return to the series, replacing the Totally 80s 8K. The 2022 Run the Valley series will kick off with the mud run on Feb. 26 in Coyner Springs Park, followed by the Park to Park half marathon, the Sunrise Spectacular and the Fall Foliage 5K/10K.
Fall Foliage 5K results
|OVERALL PLACE
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|SEX
|AGE
|CITY
|STATE
|CHIP TIME
|1
|Adam
|Groves
|Male
|16
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:17:08.30
|2
|Tristian
|Ashton
|Male
|26
|VA
|00:17:48.47
|3
|Adam
|Sheldon
|Male
|38
|Glen Allen
|VA
|00:18:08.62
|4
|Grayson
|Norris
|Male
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:18:45.52
|5
|Andrew
|Lightner
|Male
|30
|Staunton
|VA
|00:19:02.67
|6
|Dietrich
|Larson
|Male
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:19:11.01
|7
|Ross
|Williamson
|Male
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:19:13.65
|8
|Troy
|Argenbright
|Male
|40
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:19:53.82
|9
|Tristan
|McCracken
|Male
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:20:45.49
|10
|Eduard
|Dumitrescu
|Male
|29
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:21:09.18
|11
|Roberto
|Priani
|Male
|42
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:21:18.11
|12
|David
|Sawyer
|Male
|50
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:21:21.03
|13
|Timothy
|Jenkins
|Male
|60
|Crimora
|VA
|00:21:54.97
|14
|Tucker
|Mason
|Male
|21
|Staunton
|VA
|00:22:11.92
|15
|Alexander
|Pearson
|Male
|22
|Arlington
|VA
|00:22:32.57
|16
|Samuel
|Castaneda
|Male
|13
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:22:39.77
|17
|Michelle
|Trayer
|Female
|55
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:22:51.35
|18
|Benjamin
|Gilroy
|Male
|15
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:23:25.14
|19
|Matthew
|Egeli
|Male
|60
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:23:26.46
|20
|Ana
|Arias
|Female
|44
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:23:32.92
|21
|Ethan
|Simpson
|Male
|15
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:23:42.34
|22
|Jayden
|Parker
|Male
|14
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:23:43.11
|23
|Debbie
|Crum
|Female
|62
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:24:02.58
|24
|Landon
|McNorton
|Male
|13
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:24:10.47
|25
|Emma
|Carver
|Female
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:24:13.84
|26
|Ashley
|Hartshorn
|Female
|36
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:24:16.63
|27
|Lina
|Greenwood
|Female
|43
|Afton
|VA
|00:24:52.53
|28
|Corey
|Snyder
|Male
|31
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:24:55.92
|29
|Heather
|Snow
|Female
|46
|Elkton
|VA
|00:25:09.74
|30
|Daniel
|Castaneda
|Male
|11
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:25:10.53
|31
|Phillip
|Nisly
|Male
|46
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:25:12.00
|32
|Sarah Kate
|Gottschalk
|Female
|28
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:25:18.47
|33
|Mark
|Brooks
|Male
|66
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:25:48.04
|34
|Tom
|Berkeley
|Male
|67
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:26:21.02
|35
|Seth
|Leinonen
|Male
|17
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:26:30.54
|36
|Jeremiah
|Dickenson
|Male
|14
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:26:34.10
|37
|Alexander
|Brent Gilmore
|Male
|28
|White Stone
|VA
|00:26:42.45
|38
|Adelheide
|Reich
|Female
|17
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:26:45.38
|39
|Emily
|Goalder
|Female
|45
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:26:49.39
|40
|Adam
|Reeve
|Male
|42
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:26:49.47
|41
|Amelia
|Coltrane
|Female
|38
|Staunton
|VA
|00:26:53.64
|42
|Gabriel
|Smith
|Male
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:26:56.13
|43
|Rowan
|Morris
|Female
|11
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:27:19.80
|44
|Michael
|Barrett
|Male
|63
|Lyndhurst
|VA
|00:27:26.35
|45
|James
|Goalder
|Male
|43
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:27:30.56
|46
|Harrison
|Combs
|Male
|8
|Staunton
|VA
|00:27:35.60
|47
|Lila
|McNicholas
|Female
|10
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:27:43.56
|48
|Thomas
|Gilmore
|Male
|61
|White Stone
|VA
|00:27:46.61
|49
|Stephanie
|Valencia
|Female
|39
|Washington
|DC
|00:27:51.80
|50
|Craig
|Group
|Male
|44
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:27:55.52
|51
|Hunter
|Sumner
|Male
|34
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:27:56.12
|52
|Elizabeth
|Abbott
|Female
|15
|Greenwood
|VA
|00:28:11.77
|53
|Doug
|Charley
|Male
|70
|Afton
|VA
|00:28:21.97
|54
|Rachel
|Bast1
|Female
|14
|Mount Solon
|VA
|00:28:23.29
|55
|Honey Joy
|Igot
|Female
|29
|Staunton
|VA
|00:28:25.07
|56
|Stella
|Bowman
|Female
|34
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:28:40.73
|57
|Peter
|Vigliano
|Male
|61
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:28:44.30
|58
|Melissa
|Hansen
|Female
|41
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:28:57.67
|59
|Evan
|Hansen
|Male
|42
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:28:58.26
|60
|Eric
|Laser
|Male
|65
|Staunton
|VA
|00:29:01.67
|61
|Bernadette
|Mack
|Female
|45
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:29:02.40
|62
|Bracket
|Unknown
|Female
|47
|VA
|00:29:14.36
|63
|Rachel
|Adams
|Female
|14
|StauntonStaunton
|VA
|00:29:18.35
|64
|Noah
|Sweeney
|Male
|13
|Staunton
|VA
|00:29:23.23
|65
|Ivan
|Gray
|Male
|14
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:29:34.45
|66
|Karen
|Giles
|Female
|61
|Raphine
|VA
|00:29:35.61
|67
|Virginia
|Kockler
|Female
|40
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:29:38.82
|68
|Brandi
|Sheffer-Bess
|Female
|36
|Dayton
|VA
|00:29:42.18
|69
|Molly
|Larson
|Female
|35
|Staunton
|VA
|00:29:45.57
|70
|Courtney
|Markham
|Female
|46
|Staunton
|VA
|00:29:47.50
|71
|Kristin
|Donohue
|Female
|35
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:29:59.04
|72
|Harper
|Roller
|Female
|10
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:30:00.65
|73
|Mary
|Combs
|Female
|42
|Staunton
|VA
|00:30:04.60
|74
|Anna
|Manikus
|Female
|38
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:30:11.43
|75
|Asher
|Smith
|Male
|8
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:30:11.71
|76
|GEORGE
|Cox
|Male
|49
|Stuarts Draftt
|VA
|00:30:13.40
|77
|Julie
|COX
|Female
|51
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:30:13.91
|78
|Leanne
|Vigliano
|Female
|59
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:30:15.24
|79
|Jolie
|Lewis
|Female
|49
|McGaheysville
|VA
|00:30:33.97
|80
|Lily
|Reeve
|Female
|10
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:30:34.43
|81
|Devin
|Roller
|Female
|40
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:30:48.54
|82
|John
|Dukes
|Male
|25
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:30:48.65
|83
|Jeff
|Campbell
|Male
|60
|Elkton
|VA
|00:30:53.01
|84
|Clint
|Fisher
|Male
|63
|Nellysford
|VA
|00:31:00.72
|85
|Victoria
|Johnston
|Female
|65
|Crozet
|VA
|00:31:12.96
|86
|Cierra
|Folks
|Female
|26
|Staunton
|VA
|00:31:14.43
|87
|John
|Wangler
|Male
|52
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:31:17.79
|88
|Erica
|Deluhery
|Female
|33
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:31:20.13
|89
|Rachel
|Milo
|Female
|23
|Staunton
|VA
|00:31:25.68
|90
|Elizabeth
|Dukes
|Female
|25
|Staunton
|VA
|00:31:26.53
|91
|David
|Brenneman
|Male
|33
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:31:34.52
|92
|Tiffany
|Brenneman
|Female
|34
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:31:34.58
|93
|Christopher
|Belsky
|Male
|33
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:31:42.23
|94
|Rachel
|Lightner
|Female
|26
|Staunton
|VA
|00:31:50.02
|95
|Tanja
|Keefe
|Female
|44
|Rockingham
|VA
|00:32:15.49
|96
|Kelly
|Korras
|Female
|33
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:32:26.13
|97
|Kurt
|Gottschalk
|Male
|74
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:32:47.26
|98
|Laurie
|Sandow
|Female
|39
|Staunton
|VA
|00:32:49.06
|99
|Bethany
|Bocketti
|Female
|44
|Matthews
|NC
|00:32:52.25
|100
|Mary
|Adams
|Female
|44
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:32:53.04
|101
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Male
|17
|Lynchburg
|VA
|00:33:07.13
|102
|Damian
|Mitchell
|Male
|13
|Lynchburg
|VA
|00:33:10.29
|103
|Kate
|Brown
|Female
|47
|Verona
|VA
|00:33:13.50
|104
|Amanda
|Sheldon
|Female
|42
|Glen Allen
|VA
|00:33:26.54
|105
|Christy
|Tabor
|Female
|47
|Churchville
|VA
|00:33:26.74
|106
|Morgan
|Martindell
|Female
|28
|Fort Defiance
|VA
|00:33:29.38
|107
|Kevin
|Thompson
|Male
|41
|Staunton
|VA
|00:33:52.02
|108
|Kathleen
|Egeli
|Female
|59
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:33:52.37
|109
|Larry
|Vardaman
|Male
|76
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:34:03.33
|110
|Audrey
|Williams
|Female
|33
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:35:07.60
|111
|Doreen
|Satterwhite
|Female
|59
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:35:10.75
|112
|Louis
|Davis
|Male
|39
|Lynchburg
|VA
|00:35:42.77
|113
|Paula
|Radulski
|Female
|66
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:35:43.90
|114
|Catherine
|Kelly
|Female
|52
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:35:59.34
|115
|Megan
|Johnson
|Female
|28
|Edinburg
|VA
|00:36:07.64
|116
|Brittany
|Landis
|Female
|33
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:37:05.34
|117
|Addison
|Hopewell
|Female
|10
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:37:23.31
|118
|Avie
|Thacker
|Female
|35
|Greenwood
|VA
|00:37:47.33
|119
|Cara
|Tabor
|Female
|35
|Palmyra
|VA
|00:38:54.73
|120
|Michelle
|Chambers
|Female
|52
|FISHERSVILLE
|VA
|00:40:54.74
|121
|James
|Chambers
|Male
|48
|FISHERSVILLE
|VA
|00:41:34.14
|122
|Tom
|Pereles
|Male
|57
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:43:26.63
|123
|Susan
|Pereles
|Female
|55
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:43:27.30
|124
|Art
|Rottenborn
|Male
|79
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:44:15.35
|125
|Susan
|Becker
|Female
|54
|Staunton
|VA
|00:44:24.13
|126
|Roger
|Atkins
|Male
|78
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:44:47.02
|127
|Andrew
|Bender
|Male
|57
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:44:54.18
|128
|Harry
|Conn Jr.
|Male
|84
|Powhatan
|VA
|00:46:40.73
|129
|Daniel
|Brooks
|Male
|24
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:46:57.39
|130
|Enid
|Brackett
|Female
|47
|Springfield
|VA
|00:47:28.38
|131
|Pamela
|Stratos
|Female
|68
|Orange
|VA
|00:47:41.88
|132
|Cohen
|ingham
|Male
|12
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:48:41.25
|133
|Don
|Ingham
|Male
|42
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:48:41.63
|134
|Chloe
|Meyers
|Female
|23
|Henrietta
|NY
|00:49:02.38
|135
|Denise
|Goertzen
|Female
|55
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:49:11.02
|136
|Mary
|Anson
|Female
|60
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:49:15.05
|137
|Barbara
|Schmaltz
|Female
|73
|Staunton
|VA
|00:50:09.80
|138
|Robin
|Kiser
|Female
|49
|Staunton
|VA
|00:50:53.49
|139
|Dwayne
|Kiser
|Male
|50
|Staunton
|VA
|00:50:54.31
|140
|Shirley
|Loftus-Charley
|Female
|69
|Afton
|VA
|00:51:20.86
|141
|Michelle
|Jones
|Female
|17
|Lynchburg
|VA
|00:51:40.46
|142
|Sharon
|Mckew
|Female
|63
|Vienna
|VA
|00:52:07.24
|143
|Courtney
|Bender
|Female
|31
|Staunton
|VA
|00:53:02.71
|144
|Jack
|Kelly
|Male
|11
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:53:25.70
|145
|Michael
|Kelly
|Male
|54
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:53:30.00
|146
|James
|Baden
|Male
|31
|Sterling
|VA
|00:54:55.71
|147
|Shannon
|Baden
|Female
|22
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:54:55.76
|148
|Shawn
|Sweeney
|Male
|48
|Staunton
|VA
|00:56:24.30
|149
|Benjamin
|Martindell
|Male
|29
|Fort Defiance
|VA
|00:57:55.79
|150
|Dayn
|quick
|Male
|58
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:59:20.80
|151
|Penny
|Pruitt
|Female
|43
|Staunton
|VA
|00:59:21.69
|152
|Lloyd
|Puckett
|Male
|80
|Roseland
|VA
|01:08:34.82
|153
|George
|Gillies
|Male
|69
|Charlottesville
|VA
|01:10:26.15
|154
|Oliva
|Unknown
|Female
|32
|MD
|01:10:30.01
|155
|MELANIE
|GILLIES
|Female
|66
|Charlottesville
|VA
|01:11:16.16
|156
|Wanda
|Thayer
|Female
|72
|Staunton
|VA
|01:11:21.21
|157
|Emily
|Brown
|Female
|43
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:19:55.78
Fall Foliage 10K results
|OVERALL PLACE
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|SEX
|AGE
|CITY
|STATE
|CHIP TIME
|1
|Stuart
|Vailes
|Male
|20
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:36:39.96
|2
|Josh
|Howard
|Male
|37
|Staunton
|VA
|00:36:46.74
|3
|Nick
|Racine
|Male
|24
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:36:51.70
|4
|Jacob
|Barker
|Male
|20
|Drakes Branch
|VA
|00:37:34.94
|5
|Shane
|Chambers
|Male
|25
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:38:59.07
|6
|Hernan
|Garbini
|Male
|59
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:39:07.84
|7
|Stephen
|Mostella
|Male
|34
|Newport News
|VA
|00:39:12.97
|8
|Jeremy
|Sipe
|Male
|51
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:39:52.45
|9
|Timothy
|Smelser
|Male
|35
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:41:03.63
|10
|Melissa
|Colby
|Female
|29
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:41:26.39
|11
|Tom
|Perriello
|Male
|47
|Washington
|DC
|00:41:29.62
|12
|Patrick
|Maneval
|Male
|20
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:42:21.19
|13
|James
|Goalder
|Male
|16
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:42:49.94
|14
|Jimmy
|Atkins
|Male
|53
|Verona
|VA
|00:42:56.60
|15
|Aiden
|Bowman
|Male
|16
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:43:26.28
|16
|Michael
|Killen
|Male
|37
|Verona
|VA
|00:43:58.59
|17
|Tracy
|Knight
|Male
|52
|Afton
|VA
|00:45:06.38
|18
|Eric
|Pritchett
|Male
|51
|Staunton
|VA
|00:45:07.71
|19
|Elijah
|Lianez
|Male
|15
|Staunton
|VA
|00:45:09.19
|20
|Skylar
|Sloat
|Female
|12
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:45:32.24
|21
|Ron
|Hoffman
|Male
|58
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:46:12.11
|22
|Melanie
|Widener
|Female
|39
|Weyers Cave
|VA
|00:46:23.25
|23
|Libby
|Moore
|Female
|36
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:46:40.47
|24
|Krista
|Jacobs
|Female
|29
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:46:44.76
|25
|Nathan
|Zapata
|Male
|15
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:46:50.89
|26
|Cara
|Meixner
|Female
|45
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:47:21.94
|27
|Dan
|Meador
|Male
|57
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:47:40.67
|28
|Ben
|Bast
|Male
|48
|Mount Solon
|VA
|00:48:04.65
|29
|Kim
|Dofflemyer
|Female
|38
|Elkton
|VA
|00:48:48.00
|30
|Richard
|Sakshaug
|Male
|41
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:49:01.88
|31
|Cameron
|McCormick
|Male
|33
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:49:05.17
|32
|Steve
|Pittman
|Male
|44
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:49:10.10
|33
|Virginia
|Bolena
|Female
|41
|Staunton
|VA
|00:49:13.27
|34
|Abigail
|Bang
|Female
|17
|Staunton
|VA
|00:49:20.07
|35
|Jared
|McClain
|Male
|53
|Afton
|VA
|00:49:20.69
|36
|Kenneth
|Ayers
|Male
|55
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:49:23.74
|37
|Maretha
|Wolmarans
|Female
|45
|Rockingham
|VA
|00:49:39.54
|38
|Gary
|Michael
|Male
|67
|Churchville
|VA
|00:49:43.30
|39
|Jenna
|Holt
|Female
|36
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:50:18.04
|40
|Samuel
|Harman
|Male
|12
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:50:29.97
|41
|Natalie
|Pittman
|Female
|44
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:50:39.65
|42
|David
|Meeks
|Male
|52
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:51:18.97
|43
|Laura
|Dunford
|Female
|49
|Staunton
|VA
|00:51:24.60
|44
|Andy
|Cummings
|Male
|55
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:51:47.93
|45
|John
|Sentell
|Male
|47
|Palmyra
|VA
|00:52:15.48
|46
|Tammy
|Johnston
|Female
|61
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:52:16.88
|47
|Jefferson
|Johnson
|Male
|18
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:52:20.72
|48
|Leslie
|Harlacker
|Female
|46
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:52:35.96
|49
|Marie
|Dorroh
|Female
|35
|CHARLOTTESVLE
|VA
|00:52:36.89
|50
|Jessica
|Kime
|Female
|28
|Barboursville
|VA
|00:52:37.06
|51
|Bruce
|Gehle
|Male
|54
|Greenwood
|VA
|00:52:46.54
|52
|Gary
|Marshall
|Male
|60
|Staunton
|VA
|00:52:47.18
|53
|Kevin
|Gasser
|Male
|41
|Staunton
|VA
|00:52:53.95
|54
|Gene
|Kornides
|Male
|65
|Boonsboro
|MD
|00:53:18.42
|55
|Ian
|Kluge
|Male
|54
|Fairfax
|VA
|00:53:52.37
|56
|Gene
|Elder
|Male
|58
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:53:55.69
|57
|Sonya
|Gasser
|Female
|40
|Staunton
|VA
|00:54:04.66
|58
|Gayle
|Alderfer Fisher
|Female
|53
|Staunton
|VA
|00:54:09.63
|59
|Gene
|Oxford
|Male
|44
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:54:15.02
|60
|Jillian
|Moser
|Female
|34
|Baltimore
|MD
|00:54:24.81
|61
|Chandler
|Moser
|Male
|34
|Honolulu
|HI
|00:54:27.27
|62
|Kate
|Harman
|Female
|16
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:55:04.09
|63
|Carol
|Barnhardt
|Female
|61
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:55:07.67
|64
|Katie
|Ignaszewski
|Female
|49
|Madison
|VA
|00:55:30.23
|65
|Sarah
|Flood
|Female
|32
|Staunton
|VA
|00:55:33.92
|66
|Dan
|Spitzner
|Male
|50
|HARRISONBURG
|VA
|00:55:36.42
|67
|Thomas
|Payne III
|Male
|42
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:55:43.07
|68
|Jeff
|Johnson
|Male
|47
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:56:07.08
|69
|Kainoa
|Peters
|Male
|11
|Staunton
|VA
|00:56:11.40
|70
|Frank
|Dukes
|Male
|70
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:56:22.60
|71
|Jim
|Lagrua
|Male
|59
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:56:24.80
|72
|Kathryn
|Laughon
|Female
|56
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:56:28.07
|73
|Leora
|Yarboro
|Female
|43
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:56:37.01
|74
|Eleni
|Heeschen
|Female
|67
|Earlysville
|VA
|00:56:53.60
|75
|Molly
|Goldsmith
|Female
|43
|Staunton
|VA
|00:57:01.81
|76
|Kara
|Jacobs
|Female
|34
|Charlottesville
|VA
|00:57:21.04
|77
|Aimee
|Johnson
|Female
|34
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:57:23.55
|78
|Dave
|Irvin
|Male
|59
|Staunton
|VA
|00:57:36.50
|79
|Evelyn
|Thomas
|Female
|65
|Lapeer
|MI
|00:57:42.65
|80
|Benjamin
|Goodberry
|Male
|27
|Blacksburg
|VA
|00:57:46.35
|81
|Kenneth
|Goodberry
|Male
|42
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:57:46.77
|82
|Tom
|McKenzie
|Male
|62
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|00:57:58.56
|83
|Casey
|Eldridge
|Female
|37
|Waynesboro
|VA
|00:58:00.53
|84
|Marc
|Lebendig
|Male
|47
|Ruckersville
|VA
|00:59:16.20
|85
|Cassie
|Lantz
|Female
|40
|Staunton
|VA
|00:59:28.02
|86
|Jessica
|Dobbs
|Female
|36
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:59:29.67
|87
|Carl
|Dobbs
|Male
|37
|Fishersville
|VA
|00:59:29.85
|88
|Mercedes
|Pingeton
|Female
|31
|Louisa
|VA
|00:59:32.02
|89
|Kurtis
|Sauder
|Male
|54
|Lyndhurst
|VA
|00:59:43.37
|90
|Elizabeth
|Poole
|Female
|46
|Crozet
|VA
|00:59:49.63
|91
|Michael
|Poole
|Male
|47
|Crozet
|VA
|00:59:50.06
|92
|Samantha
|Mader
|Female
|47
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|00:59:50.20
|93
|Margaret
|Haberman
|Female
|65
|Lexington
|VA
|01:00:05.24
|94
|John
|Carter
|Male
|55
|inwood
|WV
|01:00:36.67
|95
|Adam
|Campbell
|Male
|35
|Lyndhurst
|VA
|01:01:05.53
|96
|Tate
|Love
|Male
|46
|Staunton
|VA
|01:01:06.30
|97
|Miguel
|Eusse
|Male
|36
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|01:01:09.70
|98
|Donna
|Thompson
|Female
|37
|Staunton
|VA
|01:01:24.94
|99
|Aurora
|Nargi
|Female
|15
|Fishersville
|VA
|01:01:52.77
|100
|Kristin
|Daumer
|Female
|41
|Crozet
|VA
|01:02:21.17
|101
|Katie
|Wright
|Female
|38
|Staunton
|VA
|01:02:50.86
|102
|Peter
|Rightmyer
|Male
|60
|Charlottesville
|VA
|01:03:19.35
|103
|Katie
|Grimesey
|Female
|26
|Charlottesville
|VA
|01:03:33.94
|104
|Erin
|Giebner
|Female
|33
|North Garden
|VA
|01:03:34.38
|105
|Leah
|Henton
|Female
|33
|Bridgewater
|VA
|01:03:59.82
|106
|Kelsie
|Whalen
|Female
|26
|Lakewood
|OH
|01:04:00.10
|107
|Blair
|Hoffman
|Female
|28
|Mount Sidney
|VA
|01:04:11.94
|108
|Shawn
|Tucker
|Female
|47
|Mount Sidney
|VA
|01:04:38.06
|109
|Steven
|Spera
|Male
|34
|Charlottesville
|VA
|01:04:38.21
|110
|Susan
|Wright
|Female
|42
|Charlottesville
|VA
|01:04:45.80
|111
|Sally
|Baird
|Female
|57
|Vienna
|VA
|01:04:53.19
|112
|Jenny
|Harvey
|Female
|47
|Staunton
|VA
|01:04:59.83
|113
|Sarah
|Scott
|Female
|49
|Crozet
|VA
|01:05:00.77
|114
|Ellen
|WERMTER
|Female
|47
|Zion Crossroads
|VA
|01:05:15.79
|115
|Melissa
|Hawkins
|Female
|38
|Fishersville
|VA
|01:05:17.07
|116
|Mollie
|Deuel
|Female
|31
|North Garden
|VA
|01:05:17.48
|117
|Bob
|McDonald
|Male
|53
|Chester
|MD
|01:05:35.73
|118
|Hunter
|Hollar
|Male
|72
|Crozet
|VA
|01:05:36.14
|119
|Christina
|Miller
|Female
|32
|Elkton
|VA
|01:05:51.03
|120
|Jackie
|Baker
|Female
|45
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|01:05:52.87
|121
|Molly
|Smith
|Female
|29
|Elkton
|VA
|01:06:23.62
|122
|Betsy
|Solomon
|Female
|69
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:06:44.48
|123
|Tynisha
|Willingham
|Female
|41
|Staunton
|VA
|01:07:46.72
|124
|Henry
|Wood
|Male
|82
|Fishersville
|VA
|01:08:06.28
|125
|Jo
|Walling
|Female
|36
|Fishersville
|VA
|01:08:25.80
|126
|Mike
|Douvas
|Male
|55
|Crozet
|VA
|01:08:26.88
|127
|Joseph
|Oxford
|Male
|13
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:08:43.46
|128
|Debbie
|Jones
|Female
|55
|Woodstock
|VA
|01:08:45.74
|129
|Jamie
|McClanahan
|Male
|43
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|01:08:52.14
|130
|Joshua
|Landis
|Male
|32
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:08:52.56
|131
|Beverly
|Kornides
|Female
|64
|Boonsboro
|MD
|01:09:00.28
|132
|Brandon
|Cunningham
|Male
|35
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|01:09:01.66
|133
|Katie
|Cunningham
|Female
|36
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|01:09:01.77
|134
|Bobbie
|Howell
|Female
|50
|Verona
|VA
|01:09:13.57
|135
|Frances
|Golbeck
|Female
|38
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:09:19.59
|136
|Matthew
|Rider
|Male
|35
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:09:49.61
|137
|Ginny
|Teters
|Female
|32
|Harrisonburg
|VA
|01:10:37.75
|138
|Amy
|Barnett
|Female
|33
|Dayton
|VA
|01:10:38.06
|139
|Marti
|Meyers
|Female
|60
|Henrietta
|NY
|01:11:58.63
|140
|Penny
|Cooper
|Female
|57
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:12:25.28
|141
|Laura
|Williams
|Female
|44
|Mount Crawford
|VA
|01:12:26.06
|142
|Peter
|Williams
|Male
|45
|Mount Crawford
|VA
|01:12:27.19
|143
|Elizabeth
|Blackburn
|Female
|32
|Staunton
|VA
|01:14:21.91
|144
|Nicole
|Pattereson
|Female
|39
|Troy
|VA
|01:15:14.71
|145
|Robin
|Shrum
|Female
|49
|Woodstock
|VA
|01:15:19.42
|146
|Kelly
|Peters
|Female
|40
|Staunton
|VA
|01:15:46.42
|147
|Garth
|Wermter
|Male
|47
|ZION CROSSROADS
|VA
|01:16:11.32
|148
|Gwynn
|Johnson
|Female
|16
|Stuarts Draft
|VA
|01:17:14.04
|149
|Rachel
|Hutchins
|Female
|34
|Fishersville
|VA
|01:17:51.00
|150
|Coral
|Daniels
|Female
|45
|Churchville
|VA
|01:18:16.65
|151
|Susan
|Gast
|Female
|64
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:21:04.73
|152
|Resche
|Hines
|Male
|43
|Staunton
|VA
|01:22:28.58
|153
|Tristen
|Eichelberger
|Male
|12
|Madison
|VA
|01:27:16.23
|154
|Angela
|Eichelberger
|Female
|47
|Madison
|VA
|01:27:18.12
|155
|Merribeth
|Neal
|Female
|63
|Rockingham
|VA
|01:27:28.96
|156
|Kristy
|Cypher
|Female
|42
|Waynesboro
|VA
|01:27:49.78
|157
|Renatea
|Gaumer
|Female
|52
|Bumpass
|VA
|01:30:57.73
|158
|Teresa
|Stevens
|Female
|53
|Afton
|VA
|01:31:30.03