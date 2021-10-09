 Skip to main content
Hundreds participate in 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K, 10K
Hundreds participate in 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K, 10K

Rain held off on Saturday morning as hundreds of participants in the 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K took to the streets of downtown Waynesboro.

Four hundred people registered for the 2021 race, while another dozen took advantage of the virtual race option offered this year. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator Amanda Reeve said this was a great turnout for the Fall Foliage race.

Stuart Vailes, 20, of Waynesboro took first place overall in the men’s 10K, and Melissa Colby, 29, of Charlottesville claimed the top spot on the women’s side.

In the men’s 10K, Josh Howard of Staunton finished second and Nick Racine of Fishersville came in third. In the women’s 10K, Skylar Sloat of Waynesboro placed second and Melanie Widener of Weyers Cave finished third.

On the 5K side, Adam Groves — also a member of the boys cross country team at Waynesboro High School — finished first place overall in the men’s division. Michelle Trayer finished first place overall in the women’s 5K.

“The Fall Foliage race is my favorite of the season,” Reeve said. “We had a great turnout today and good weather. It’s nice to culminate the (race) season with this one in what was not a normal year.”

Typically, the Fall Foliage 5K and 10K concludes the Run the Valley series — four races throughout the year that conclude with the top male and female runners being crowned “Run the Valley champions.” The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the series, along with three of the four races, in 2020. Because of the COVID mandates that were in place in Virginia at the beginning of 2021 and the uncertainty of future regulations, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department decided to not host the series in 2021 either.

Reeves said they are excited to bring the series back for the 2022 race season. In 2022, the Mad Anthony Mud Run will return to the series, replacing the Totally 80s 8K. The 2022 Run the Valley series will kick off with the mud run on Feb. 26 in Coyner Springs Park, followed by the Park to Park half marathon, the Sunrise Spectacular and the Fall Foliage 5K/10K.

Fall Foliage 5K results

OVERALL PLACE FIRST NAME LAST NAME SEX AGE CITY STATE CHIP TIME
1 Adam Groves Male 16 Waynesboro VA 00:17:08.30
2 Tristian Ashton Male 26 VA 00:17:48.47
3 Adam Sheldon Male 38 Glen Allen VA 00:18:08.62
4 Grayson Norris Male 13 Waynesboro VA 00:18:45.52
5 Andrew Lightner Male 30 Staunton VA 00:19:02.67
6 Dietrich Larson Male 13 Waynesboro VA 00:19:11.01
7 Ross Williamson Male 13 Waynesboro VA 00:19:13.65
8 Troy Argenbright Male 40 Waynesboro VA 00:19:53.82
9 Tristan McCracken Male 13 Waynesboro VA 00:20:45.49
10 Eduard Dumitrescu Male 29 Charlottesville VA 00:21:09.18
11 Roberto Priani Male 42 Waynesboro VA 00:21:18.11
12 David Sawyer Male 50 Waynesboro VA 00:21:21.03
13 Timothy Jenkins Male 60 Crimora VA 00:21:54.97
14 Tucker Mason Male 21 Staunton VA 00:22:11.92
15 Alexander Pearson Male 22 Arlington VA 00:22:32.57
16 Samuel Castaneda Male 13 Harrisonburg VA 00:22:39.77
17 Michelle Trayer Female 55 Stuarts Draft VA 00:22:51.35
18 Benjamin Gilroy Male 15 Waynesboro VA 00:23:25.14
19 Matthew Egeli Male 60 Fishersville VA 00:23:26.46
20 Ana Arias Female 44 Harrisonburg VA 00:23:32.92
21 Ethan Simpson Male 15 Waynesboro VA 00:23:42.34
22 Jayden Parker Male 14 Waynesboro VA 00:23:43.11
23 Debbie Crum Female 62 Fishersville VA 00:24:02.58
24 Landon McNorton Male 13 Fishersville VA 00:24:10.47
25 Emma Carver Female 13 Waynesboro VA 00:24:13.84
26 Ashley Hartshorn Female 36 Waynesboro VA 00:24:16.63
27 Lina Greenwood Female 43 Afton VA 00:24:52.53
28 Corey Snyder Male 31 Waynesboro VA 00:24:55.92
29 Heather Snow Female 46 Elkton VA 00:25:09.74
30 Daniel Castaneda Male 11 Harrisonburg VA 00:25:10.53
31 Phillip Nisly Male 46 Harrisonburg VA 00:25:12.00
32 Sarah Kate Gottschalk Female 28 Waynesboro VA 00:25:18.47
33 Mark Brooks Male 66 Waynesboro VA 00:25:48.04
34 Tom Berkeley Male 67 Waynesboro VA 00:26:21.02
35 Seth Leinonen Male 17 Waynesboro VA 00:26:30.54
36 Jeremiah Dickenson Male 14 Waynesboro VA 00:26:34.10
37 Alexander Brent Gilmore Male 28 White Stone VA 00:26:42.45
38 Adelheide Reich Female 17 Fishersville VA 00:26:45.38
39 Emily Goalder Female 45 Waynesboro VA 00:26:49.39
40 Adam Reeve Male 42 Charlottesville VA 00:26:49.47
41 Amelia Coltrane Female 38 Staunton VA 00:26:53.64
42 Gabriel Smith Male 13 Waynesboro VA 00:26:56.13
43 Rowan Morris Female 11 Waynesboro VA 00:27:19.80
44 Michael Barrett Male 63 Lyndhurst VA 00:27:26.35
45 James Goalder Male 43 Waynesboro VA 00:27:30.56
46 Harrison Combs Male 8 Staunton VA 00:27:35.60
47 Lila McNicholas Female 10 Waynesboro VA 00:27:43.56
48 Thomas Gilmore Male 61 White Stone VA 00:27:46.61
49 Stephanie Valencia Female 39 Washington DC 00:27:51.80
50 Craig Group Male 44 Charlottesville VA 00:27:55.52
51 Hunter Sumner Male 34 Fishersville VA 00:27:56.12
52 Elizabeth Abbott Female 15 Greenwood VA 00:28:11.77
53 Doug Charley Male 70 Afton VA 00:28:21.97
54 Rachel Bast1 Female 14 Mount Solon VA 00:28:23.29
55 Honey Joy Igot Female 29 Staunton VA 00:28:25.07
56 Stella Bowman Female 34 Charlottesville VA 00:28:40.73
57 Peter Vigliano Male 61 Fishersville VA 00:28:44.30
58 Melissa Hansen Female 41 Waynesboro VA 00:28:57.67
59 Evan Hansen Male 42 Waynesboro VA 00:28:58.26
60 Eric Laser Male 65 Staunton VA 00:29:01.67
61 Bernadette Mack Female 45 Waynesboro VA 00:29:02.40
62 Bracket Unknown Female 47 VA 00:29:14.36
63 Rachel Adams Female 14 StauntonStaunton VA 00:29:18.35
64 Noah Sweeney Male 13 Staunton VA 00:29:23.23
65 Ivan Gray Male 14 Waynesboro VA 00:29:34.45
66 Karen Giles Female 61 Raphine VA 00:29:35.61
67 Virginia Kockler Female 40 Waynesboro VA 00:29:38.82
68 Brandi Sheffer-Bess Female 36 Dayton VA 00:29:42.18
69 Molly Larson Female 35 Staunton VA 00:29:45.57
70 Courtney Markham Female 46 Staunton VA 00:29:47.50
71 Kristin Donohue Female 35 Stuarts Draft VA 00:29:59.04
72 Harper Roller Female 10 Waynesboro VA 00:30:00.65
73 Mary Combs Female 42 Staunton VA 00:30:04.60
74 Anna Manikus Female 38 Waynesboro VA 00:30:11.43
75 Asher Smith Male 8 Waynesboro VA 00:30:11.71
76 GEORGE Cox Male 49 Stuarts Draftt VA 00:30:13.40
77 Julie COX Female 51 Stuarts Draft VA 00:30:13.91
78 Leanne Vigliano Female 59 Fishersville VA 00:30:15.24
79 Jolie Lewis Female 49 McGaheysville VA 00:30:33.97
80 Lily Reeve Female 10 Waynesboro VA 00:30:34.43
81 Devin Roller Female 40 Waynesboro VA 00:30:48.54
82 John Dukes Male 25 Stuarts Draft VA 00:30:48.65
83 Jeff Campbell Male 60 Elkton VA 00:30:53.01
84 Clint Fisher Male 63 Nellysford VA 00:31:00.72
85 Victoria Johnston Female 65 Crozet VA 00:31:12.96
86 Cierra Folks Female 26 Staunton VA 00:31:14.43
87 John Wangler Male 52 Fishersville VA 00:31:17.79
88 Erica Deluhery Female 33 Waynesboro VA 00:31:20.13
89 Rachel Milo Female 23 Staunton VA 00:31:25.68
90 Elizabeth Dukes Female 25 Staunton VA 00:31:26.53
91 David Brenneman Male 33 Stuarts Draft VA 00:31:34.52
92 Tiffany Brenneman Female 34 Stuarts Draft VA 00:31:34.58
93 Christopher Belsky Male 33 Waynesboro VA 00:31:42.23
94 Rachel Lightner Female 26 Staunton VA 00:31:50.02
95 Tanja Keefe Female 44 Rockingham VA 00:32:15.49
96 Kelly Korras Female 33 Charlottesville VA 00:32:26.13
97 Kurt Gottschalk Male 74 Waynesboro VA 00:32:47.26
98 Laurie Sandow Female 39 Staunton VA 00:32:49.06
99 Bethany Bocketti Female 44 Matthews NC 00:32:52.25
100 Mary Adams Female 44 Waynesboro VA 00:32:53.04
101 Sean Mitchell Male 17 Lynchburg VA 00:33:07.13
102 Damian Mitchell Male 13 Lynchburg VA 00:33:10.29
103 Kate Brown Female 47 Verona VA 00:33:13.50
104 Amanda Sheldon Female 42 Glen Allen VA 00:33:26.54
105 Christy Tabor Female 47 Churchville VA 00:33:26.74
106 Morgan Martindell Female 28 Fort Defiance VA 00:33:29.38
107 Kevin Thompson Male 41 Staunton VA 00:33:52.02
108 Kathleen Egeli Female 59 Fishersville VA 00:33:52.37
109 Larry Vardaman Male 76 Waynesboro VA 00:34:03.33
110 Audrey Williams Female 33 Waynesboro VA 00:35:07.60
111 Doreen Satterwhite Female 59 Charlottesville VA 00:35:10.75
112 Louis Davis Male 39 Lynchburg VA 00:35:42.77
113 Paula Radulski Female 66 Waynesboro VA 00:35:43.90
114 Catherine Kelly Female 52 Charlottesville VA 00:35:59.34
115 Megan Johnson Female 28 Edinburg VA 00:36:07.64
116 Brittany Landis Female 33 Waynesboro VA 00:37:05.34
117 Addison Hopewell Female 10 Fishersville VA 00:37:23.31
118 Avie Thacker Female 35 Greenwood VA 00:37:47.33
119 Cara Tabor Female 35 Palmyra VA 00:38:54.73
120 Michelle Chambers Female 52 FISHERSVILLE VA 00:40:54.74
121 James Chambers Male 48 FISHERSVILLE VA 00:41:34.14
122 Tom Pereles Male 57 Waynesboro VA 00:43:26.63
123 Susan Pereles Female 55 Waynesboro VA 00:43:27.30
124 Art Rottenborn Male 79 Fishersville VA 00:44:15.35
125 Susan Becker Female 54 Staunton VA 00:44:24.13
126 Roger Atkins Male 78 Waynesboro VA 00:44:47.02
127 Andrew Bender Male 57 Stuarts Draft VA 00:44:54.18
128 Harry Conn Jr. Male 84 Powhatan VA 00:46:40.73
129 Daniel Brooks Male 24 Waynesboro VA 00:46:57.39
130 Enid Brackett Female 47 Springfield VA 00:47:28.38
131 Pamela Stratos Female 68 Orange VA 00:47:41.88
132 Cohen ingham Male 12 Stuarts Draft VA 00:48:41.25
133 Don Ingham Male 42 Stuarts Draft VA 00:48:41.63
134 Chloe Meyers Female 23 Henrietta NY 00:49:02.38
135 Denise Goertzen Female 55 Stuarts Draft VA 00:49:11.02
136 Mary Anson Female 60 Waynesboro VA 00:49:15.05
137 Barbara Schmaltz Female 73 Staunton VA 00:50:09.80
138 Robin Kiser Female 49 Staunton VA 00:50:53.49
139 Dwayne Kiser Male 50 Staunton VA 00:50:54.31
140 Shirley Loftus-Charley Female 69 Afton VA 00:51:20.86
141 Michelle Jones Female 17 Lynchburg VA 00:51:40.46
142 Sharon Mckew Female 63 Vienna VA 00:52:07.24
143 Courtney Bender Female 31 Staunton VA 00:53:02.71
144 Jack Kelly Male 11 Charlottesville VA 00:53:25.70
145 Michael Kelly Male 54 Charlottesville VA 00:53:30.00
146 James Baden Male 31 Sterling VA 00:54:55.71
147 Shannon Baden Female 22 Harrisonburg VA 00:54:55.76
148 Shawn Sweeney Male 48 Staunton VA 00:56:24.30
149 Benjamin Martindell Male 29 Fort Defiance VA 00:57:55.79
150 Dayn quick Male 58 Waynesboro VA 00:59:20.80
151 Penny Pruitt Female 43 Staunton VA 00:59:21.69
152 Lloyd Puckett Male 80 Roseland VA 01:08:34.82
153 George Gillies Male 69 Charlottesville VA 01:10:26.15
154 Oliva Unknown Female 32 MD 01:10:30.01
155 MELANIE GILLIES Female 66 Charlottesville VA 01:11:16.16
156 Wanda Thayer Female 72 Staunton VA 01:11:21.21
157 Emily Brown Female 43 Waynesboro VA 01:19:55.78

Fall Foliage 10K results

OVERALL PLACE FIRST NAME LAST NAME SEX AGE CITY STATE CHIP TIME
1 Stuart Vailes Male 20 Waynesboro VA 00:36:39.96
2 Josh Howard Male 37 Staunton VA 00:36:46.74
3 Nick Racine Male 24 Fishersville VA 00:36:51.70
4 Jacob Barker Male 20 Drakes Branch VA 00:37:34.94
5 Shane Chambers Male 25 Charlottesville VA 00:38:59.07
6 Hernan Garbini Male 59 Charlottesville VA 00:39:07.84
7 Stephen Mostella Male 34 Newport News VA 00:39:12.97
8 Jeremy Sipe Male 51 Waynesboro VA 00:39:52.45
9 Timothy Smelser Male 35 Harrisonburg VA 00:41:03.63
10 Melissa Colby Female 29 Charlottesville VA 00:41:26.39
11 Tom Perriello Male 47 Washington DC 00:41:29.62
12 Patrick Maneval Male 20 Waynesboro VA 00:42:21.19
13 James Goalder Male 16 Waynesboro VA 00:42:49.94
14 Jimmy Atkins Male 53 Verona VA 00:42:56.60
15 Aiden Bowman Male 16 Waynesboro VA 00:43:26.28
16 Michael Killen Male 37 Verona VA 00:43:58.59
17 Tracy Knight Male 52 Afton VA 00:45:06.38
18 Eric Pritchett Male 51 Staunton VA 00:45:07.71
19 Elijah Lianez Male 15 Staunton VA 00:45:09.19
20 Skylar Sloat Female 12 Waynesboro VA 00:45:32.24
21 Ron Hoffman Male 58 Waynesboro VA 00:46:12.11
22 Melanie Widener Female 39 Weyers Cave VA 00:46:23.25
23 Libby Moore Female 36 Charlottesville VA 00:46:40.47
24 Krista Jacobs Female 29 Charlottesville VA 00:46:44.76
25 Nathan Zapata Male 15 Waynesboro VA 00:46:50.89
26 Cara Meixner Female 45 Harrisonburg VA 00:47:21.94
27 Dan Meador Male 57 Charlottesville VA 00:47:40.67
28 Ben Bast Male 48 Mount Solon VA 00:48:04.65
29 Kim Dofflemyer Female 38 Elkton VA 00:48:48.00
30 Richard Sakshaug Male 41 Stuarts Draft VA 00:49:01.88
31 Cameron McCormick Male 33 Stuarts Draft VA 00:49:05.17
32 Steve Pittman Male 44 Waynesboro VA 00:49:10.10
33 Virginia Bolena Female 41 Staunton VA 00:49:13.27
34 Abigail Bang Female 17 Staunton VA 00:49:20.07
35 Jared McClain Male 53 Afton VA 00:49:20.69
36 Kenneth Ayers Male 55 Waynesboro VA 00:49:23.74
37 Maretha Wolmarans Female 45 Rockingham VA 00:49:39.54
38 Gary Michael Male 67 Churchville VA 00:49:43.30
39 Jenna Holt Female 36 Fishersville VA 00:50:18.04
40 Samuel Harman Male 12 Waynesboro VA 00:50:29.97
41 Natalie Pittman Female 44 Waynesboro VA 00:50:39.65
42 David Meeks Male 52 Fishersville VA 00:51:18.97
43 Laura Dunford Female 49 Staunton VA 00:51:24.60
44 Andy Cummings Male 55 Waynesboro VA 00:51:47.93
45 John Sentell Male 47 Palmyra VA 00:52:15.48
46 Tammy Johnston Female 61 Stuarts Draft VA 00:52:16.88
47 Jefferson Johnson Male 18 Stuarts Draft VA 00:52:20.72
48 Leslie Harlacker Female 46 Harrisonburg VA 00:52:35.96
49 Marie Dorroh Female 35 CHARLOTTESVLE VA 00:52:36.89
50 Jessica Kime Female 28 Barboursville VA 00:52:37.06
51 Bruce Gehle Male 54 Greenwood VA 00:52:46.54
52 Gary Marshall Male 60 Staunton VA 00:52:47.18
53 Kevin Gasser Male 41 Staunton VA 00:52:53.95
54 Gene Kornides Male 65 Boonsboro MD 00:53:18.42
55 Ian Kluge Male 54 Fairfax VA 00:53:52.37
56 Gene Elder Male 58 Charlottesville VA 00:53:55.69
57 Sonya Gasser Female 40 Staunton VA 00:54:04.66
58 Gayle Alderfer Fisher Female 53 Staunton VA 00:54:09.63
59 Gene Oxford Male 44 Waynesboro VA 00:54:15.02
60 Jillian Moser Female 34 Baltimore MD 00:54:24.81
61 Chandler Moser Male 34 Honolulu HI 00:54:27.27
62 Kate Harman Female 16 Waynesboro VA 00:55:04.09
63 Carol Barnhardt Female 61 Waynesboro VA 00:55:07.67
64 Katie Ignaszewski Female 49 Madison VA 00:55:30.23
65 Sarah Flood Female 32 Staunton VA 00:55:33.92
66 Dan Spitzner Male 50 HARRISONBURG VA 00:55:36.42
67 Thomas Payne III Male 42 Charlottesville VA 00:55:43.07
68 Jeff Johnson Male 47 Stuarts Draft VA 00:56:07.08
69 Kainoa Peters Male 11 Staunton VA 00:56:11.40
70 Frank Dukes Male 70 Charlottesville VA 00:56:22.60
71 Jim Lagrua Male 59 Waynesboro VA 00:56:24.80
72 Kathryn Laughon Female 56 Charlottesville VA 00:56:28.07
73 Leora Yarboro Female 43 Charlottesville VA 00:56:37.01
74 Eleni Heeschen Female 67 Earlysville VA 00:56:53.60
75 Molly Goldsmith Female 43 Staunton VA 00:57:01.81
76 Kara Jacobs Female 34 Charlottesville VA 00:57:21.04
77 Aimee Johnson Female 34 Stuarts Draft VA 00:57:23.55
78 Dave Irvin Male 59 Staunton VA 00:57:36.50
79 Evelyn Thomas Female 65 Lapeer MI 00:57:42.65
80 Benjamin Goodberry Male 27 Blacksburg VA 00:57:46.35
81 Kenneth Goodberry Male 42 Waynesboro VA 00:57:46.77
82 Tom McKenzie Male 62 Harrisonburg VA 00:57:58.56
83 Casey Eldridge Female 37 Waynesboro VA 00:58:00.53
84 Marc Lebendig Male 47 Ruckersville VA 00:59:16.20
85 Cassie Lantz Female 40 Staunton VA 00:59:28.02
86 Jessica Dobbs Female 36 Fishersville VA 00:59:29.67
87 Carl Dobbs Male 37 Fishersville VA 00:59:29.85
88 Mercedes Pingeton Female 31 Louisa VA 00:59:32.02
89 Kurtis Sauder Male 54 Lyndhurst VA 00:59:43.37
90 Elizabeth Poole Female 46 Crozet VA 00:59:49.63
91 Michael Poole Male 47 Crozet VA 00:59:50.06
92 Samantha Mader Female 47 Stuarts Draft VA 00:59:50.20
93 Margaret Haberman Female 65 Lexington VA 01:00:05.24
94 John Carter Male 55 inwood WV 01:00:36.67
95 Adam Campbell Male 35 Lyndhurst VA 01:01:05.53
96 Tate Love Male 46 Staunton VA 01:01:06.30
97 Miguel Eusse Male 36 Stuarts Draft VA 01:01:09.70
98 Donna Thompson Female 37 Staunton VA 01:01:24.94
99 Aurora Nargi Female 15 Fishersville VA 01:01:52.77
100 Kristin Daumer Female 41 Crozet VA 01:02:21.17
101 Katie Wright Female 38 Staunton VA 01:02:50.86
102 Peter Rightmyer Male 60 Charlottesville VA 01:03:19.35
103 Katie Grimesey Female 26 Charlottesville VA 01:03:33.94
104 Erin Giebner Female 33 North Garden VA 01:03:34.38
105 Leah Henton Female 33 Bridgewater VA 01:03:59.82
106 Kelsie Whalen Female 26 Lakewood OH 01:04:00.10
107 Blair Hoffman Female 28 Mount Sidney VA 01:04:11.94
108 Shawn Tucker Female 47 Mount Sidney VA 01:04:38.06
109 Steven Spera Male 34 Charlottesville VA 01:04:38.21
110 Susan Wright Female 42 Charlottesville VA 01:04:45.80
111 Sally Baird Female 57 Vienna VA 01:04:53.19
112 Jenny Harvey Female 47 Staunton VA 01:04:59.83
113 Sarah Scott Female 49 Crozet VA 01:05:00.77
114 Ellen WERMTER Female 47 Zion Crossroads VA 01:05:15.79
115 Melissa Hawkins Female 38 Fishersville VA 01:05:17.07
116 Mollie Deuel Female 31 North Garden VA 01:05:17.48
117 Bob McDonald Male 53 Chester MD 01:05:35.73
118 Hunter Hollar Male 72 Crozet VA 01:05:36.14
119 Christina Miller Female 32 Elkton VA 01:05:51.03
120 Jackie Baker Female 45 Harrisonburg VA 01:05:52.87
121 Molly Smith Female 29 Elkton VA 01:06:23.62
122 Betsy Solomon Female 69 Waynesboro VA 01:06:44.48
123 Tynisha Willingham Female 41 Staunton VA 01:07:46.72
124 Henry Wood Male 82 Fishersville VA 01:08:06.28
125 Jo Walling Female 36 Fishersville VA 01:08:25.80
126 Mike Douvas Male 55 Crozet VA 01:08:26.88
127 Joseph Oxford Male 13 Waynesboro VA 01:08:43.46
128 Debbie Jones Female 55 Woodstock VA 01:08:45.74
129 Jamie McClanahan Male 43 Stuarts Draft VA 01:08:52.14
130 Joshua Landis Male 32 Waynesboro VA 01:08:52.56
131 Beverly Kornides Female 64 Boonsboro MD 01:09:00.28
132 Brandon Cunningham Male 35 Harrisonburg VA 01:09:01.66
133 Katie Cunningham Female 36 Harrisonburg VA 01:09:01.77
134 Bobbie Howell Female 50 Verona VA 01:09:13.57
135 Frances Golbeck Female 38 Waynesboro VA 01:09:19.59
136 Matthew Rider Male 35 Waynesboro VA 01:09:49.61
137 Ginny Teters Female 32 Harrisonburg VA 01:10:37.75
138 Amy Barnett Female 33 Dayton VA 01:10:38.06
139 Marti Meyers Female 60 Henrietta NY 01:11:58.63
140 Penny Cooper Female 57 Waynesboro VA 01:12:25.28
141 Laura Williams Female 44 Mount Crawford VA 01:12:26.06
142 Peter Williams Male 45 Mount Crawford VA 01:12:27.19
143 Elizabeth Blackburn Female 32 Staunton VA 01:14:21.91
144 Nicole Pattereson Female 39 Troy VA 01:15:14.71
145 Robin Shrum Female 49 Woodstock VA 01:15:19.42
146 Kelly Peters Female 40 Staunton VA 01:15:46.42
147 Garth Wermter Male 47 ZION CROSSROADS VA 01:16:11.32
148 Gwynn Johnson Female 16 Stuarts Draft VA 01:17:14.04
149 Rachel Hutchins Female 34 Fishersville VA 01:17:51.00
150 Coral Daniels Female 45 Churchville VA 01:18:16.65
151 Susan Gast Female 64 Waynesboro VA 01:21:04.73
152 Resche Hines Male 43 Staunton VA 01:22:28.58
153 Tristen Eichelberger Male 12 Madison VA 01:27:16.23
154 Angela Eichelberger Female 47 Madison VA 01:27:18.12
155 Merribeth Neal Female 63 Rockingham VA 01:27:28.96
156 Kristy Cypher Female 42 Waynesboro VA 01:27:49.78
157 Renatea Gaumer Female 52 Bumpass VA 01:30:57.73
158 Teresa Stevens Female 53 Afton VA 01:31:30.03
