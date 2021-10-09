Hundreds participate in 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K, 10K

Rain held off on Saturday morning as hundreds of participants in the 45th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K took to the streets of downtown Waynesboro.

Four hundred people registered for the 2021 race, while another dozen took advantage of the virtual race option offered this year. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation event coordinator Amanda Reeve said this was a great turnout for the Fall Foliage race.

Stuart Vailes, 20, of Waynesboro took first place overall in the men’s 10K, and Melissa Colby, 29, of Charlottesville claimed the top spot on the women’s side.

In the men’s 10K, Josh Howard of Staunton finished second and Nick Racine of Fishersville came in third. In the women’s 10K, Skylar Sloat of Waynesboro placed second and Melanie Widener of Weyers Cave finished third.

On the 5K side, Adam Groves — also a member of the boys cross country team at Waynesboro High School — finished first place overall in the men’s division. Michelle Trayer finished first place overall in the women’s 5K.

“The Fall Foliage race is my favorite of the season,” Reeve said. “We had a great turnout today and good weather. It’s nice to culminate the (race) season with this one in what was not a normal year.”