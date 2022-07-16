Joseph Sullivan, the grandson of Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan, anchors Waynesboro Generals

He comes from elite athletic bloodlines, but Joseph Sullivan is doing his part to establish his own legacy in baseball.

The center fielder of the Waynesboro Generals roams the outfield at Kate Collins Middle School, while also wielding a productive bat. Going into this past Tuesday’s game against Covington, Sullivan was hitting .337 with 7 doubles, 3 triples and 2 home runs. He had also stolen 12 bases and has as many walks as strikeouts — 23 each. He bats and throws left.

Generals Head Coach Zac Cole calls Sullivan “an extremely good athlete and a plus defender in the outfield.”

But Cole does not stop there.

“He has helped us in a lot areas and is a leader but off and on the field,” he said.

Sullivan, a rising sophomore on the University of South Alabama’s baseball team, said he struggled to start the season, but adjusted.

He likes the atmosphere in Waynesboro and the Valley League.

“It’s a good environment to play in,” he said.”I like the hills and the mountains.”

Despite the grind of two-month season, Sullivan said he shows up every day to play.

Sullivan comes from a storied athletic family. His grandfather, the late Pat Sullivan, won the Heisman Trophy in 1971 while a quarterback at Auburn University.

Joseph Sullivan said his grandfather had a major impact on his athletic career.

“He taught me how to play and how to carry myself,” he said of his grandfather, whose career also included time in the NFL and as a head college football coach. Pat Sullivan passed away in 2019.

Major league role models for Joseph Sullivan include Bryce Harper of the Phillies and Trevor Story of the Red Sox. Of Harper, Sullivan said “he always swings hard.”

Sullivan’s strong play has earned him a berth in this weekend’s Valley League all-start game in Front Royal. And as for the Generals, they are hoping to win the Valley League championship.

The team is currently tied for the Valley League South Division lead with the Harrisonburg Turks. The Generals have a 20-12 record.

Cole said Sullivan can play a big role in the Generals claiming the Valley League crown. He also thinks the lefty hitter can play professionally after he finishes his time at South Alabama.

“He has the physical tools, the pedigree and the work ethic,” said Cole of Sullivan.

The Generals coach managed current St. Louis Cardinal Brendan Donovan when he was in charge of the New Market Valley League team in 2016.

But for now, Sullivan will keep roaming the outfield and try to help his team win the Valley League crown.