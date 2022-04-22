 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Riverheads' Destiny Good pitches complete game in win over Buffalo Gap

Riverheads defeated the Buffalo Gap Bison, 7-3, in softball on Friday evening.

Gladiator Destiny Good pitched a complete game, striking out six batters while giving up six hits for the win.

For the Red Pride, Maggie Robertson and Sam Charles both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run each to help lead the Riverheads past Buffalo Gap.

Teammates Pearl Bass went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Montana Deming went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Riverheads hosts the Waynesboro Little Giants on Tuesday.

