Riverheads' Destiny Good pitches complete game in win over Buffalo Gap

Riverheads defeated the Buffalo Gap Bison, 7-3, in softball on Friday evening.
Gladiator Destiny Good pitched a complete game, striking out six batters while giving up six hits for the win.
For the Red Pride, Maggie Robertson and Sam Charles both went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run each to help lead the Riverheads past Buffalo Gap.
Teammates Pearl Bass went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Montana Deming went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Riverheads hosts the Waynesboro Little Giants on Tuesday.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
