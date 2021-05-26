Staunton bests Stuarts Draft in subregional boys tennis

STAUNTON — In the Region 2B subregional tennis match held at Mary Baldwin University on Wednesday afternoon, Staunton edged Stuarts Draft 5-3 in a match that featured four tie-breakers.

Stuarts Draft senior Mark Gordon won his singles match 6-1, 6-0 over sophomore Tucker Terry and then combined with senior Eric Young to defeat Terry and junior Mo Johnson 6-2, 6-0.

Sophomore Mac Carr and senior Mason Wyatt defeated senior Chris Winfield and senior Caleb Kong 6-3, 6-3 to win the two doubles. Carr then outlasted Winfield 4-6, 6-4 (10-7) to win at two singles.

In another marathon match, Staunton's Johnson defeated Draft's Young 6-2, 2-6 (12-10) to claim No. 3 singles.

The No. 3 doubles match was another nail-biter as Staunton sophomore Lain Strickland and senior Jackson Kiger edged Draft's sophomore Hayden Frame and senior Noah Hilty 7-5, 5-7 (10-7).

In the No. 4 singles match, the Cougars' Kong came back to hold off a late-charging Wyatt 6-2, 4-6 (14-12) in another exciting match.

Staunton sophomore Ben Cason defeated the Cougars' Hilty 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles while Strickland was leading Frame 6-3, 2-1 when the match was clinched.

Staunton moves on to play the winner of the Bull Run District final between East Rockingham or Clarke County next Thursday. Clarke hosts East Rockingham on Thursday at Berryville. This will be the first round of Region 2B play.

