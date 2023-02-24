STAUNTON — Staunton survived and advanced.

Charlottesville didn’t make surviving and advancing easy.

The Storm clinched a Class 3A state tournament berth with a dramatic 65-63 Region 3C semifinal win over the Black Knights Thursday night, but not until the visiting Charlottesville team cut an early 23-point deficit all the way down to two points in the waning seconds of the contest.

In a matchup between two teams clearly not ready for their seasons to end, the Storm made just enough fourth-quarter plays down the stretch to hold off the Black Knights.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said afterward. “The way we came in out in the first quarter — really in the first half — was big, but I knew they were going to go on a run at some point. After that, it was just survive and advance. I thought we did a great job late in the game slowing down so that we could take care of the basketball.”

It was a tale of two locker rooms after the game.

The Storm players were mobbed by a remnant of the student section who awaited them just outside the locker room. Charlottesville head coach Mitchell Minor consoled players who nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.

“I am proud of the way we fought back and got back in it two points at a time,” Minor said. “We kept our composure, and we kept fighting back. We had our opportunities, but unfortunately, we didn’t win the game. I told my guys I couldn’t be prouder of the way you fought back.”

Storm junior guard Jack Jones had a layup and three 3-pointers in the first quarter. His 11-point outburst early helped Staunton jump out to a commanding 22-4 lead after the first quarter.

“I don’t know if there are words to describe it, man,” Jones said of the Storm’s hot start. “That’s the hard work we’ve been putting in all season. That’s all of us in the gym all the time. It was pure adrenaline. The adrenaline was just rushing.”

Manny Chapman’s 3-pointer, Staunton’s sixth of the first half, gave the Storm a 33-9 advantage midway through the third quarter.

“They shot the lights out the first quarter,” Minor said. “We had hands in their faces. They hit everything they threw up.”

Despite the large deficit, the Black Knights never looked rattled.

Charlottesville put together a 25-point second quarter — including 10 by forward Keyshawn Hill — to close the halftime deficit to 14 points, 43-29. The Black Knights employed an aggressive three-quarters court trap that gave the Storm trouble.

Charlottesville cut the lead down to three points in the third quarter. Storm guard Prodigy Simms, who had a team-high 24 points, answered with a huge 3-pointer. The shot was a microcosm of the entire second half.

Staunton would always have an answer.

“My teammates trusted me,” Simms said. “I was open, and I knocked down the shot. It feels good, man.”

The two regional heavyweights continued to exchange baskets in the second half. Staunton’s Alex Stell came up clutch down the stretch, taking a charge on defense and hitting a big 3-pointer on offense.

“When that shot came to me, I had to take it,” Stell said of his fourth-quarter heroics. “I had to knock it down, and I knew I was going to.”

In the game's final minute, Staunton had to seal the win from the free throw line. Senior Maaliah Cabell went to the free throw line twice, hitting one free throw at each appearance. The free throws proved the difference as Charlottesville’s Aidan Yates hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to shrink a five-point deficit to two points, 65-63.

Jones finished with 18 points, and Chapman added 10 in the win. Hill led the Black Knights with 17 points. Yates chipped in 15 points, Nasir Sumpter had 13, and Shamell Harris contributed 10.

Staunton (20-5) will travel to Spotswood on Saturday for the Region 3C championship.

STAUNTON 65, CHARLOTTESVILLE 63

CHARLOTTESVILLE 4 25 16 18 — 63

STAUNTON 22 19 8 14 — 65

CHARLOTTESVILLE (63) — Lynch 2 0-0 4, Sumpter 4 3-3 13, Hill 6 2-5 17, Walker 1 0-0 2, Yates 5 2-2 15, Harris 4 1-1 10, Matic 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 23 8-11 63

STAUNTON (65) — Simms 7 7-7 24, Cabell 1 3-8 5, 3 1-2 8, 2 5-7 10, Jones 5 1-2 18, Johnson, Moore, Jackson, Dunn, TOTALS 18 17-26 65.