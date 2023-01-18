Staunton boys basketball team overwhelms Fort Defiance

STAUNTON — Staunton put three players in doubles figures Tuesday night, and the Storm's defense limited Fort Defiance to just 17 points in the second half in a 54-37 victory over the Indians in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

"Defensively, I thought we were pretty good in the first half. The guys played so hard on defense, but we had trouble scoring," said Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. "We continued to play well on defense in the second half, and we were starting to make some shots."

Staunton point guard Manny Chapman owned the first three minutes of the game. Chapman started the scoring with a 3-pointer from the right corner and then knocked down a pull-up jumper from 12 feet out for a quick 5-0 Storm lead. After a bucket by Bradley Hebb, Chapman moved to the left corner for a three and then hit a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key to put Staunton on top 11-2.

The Indians battled back with 3-pointers from Henry Gutshall, Tyreek Veney and Kaden Johnson to trail by just two points, 13-11, after one quarter.

A dunk by Staunton big man Maaliah Cabell and a 3-ball by teammate Jonathan Moore gave Staunton its biggest lead of the first half, 25-16. A 3-pointer by Samuel Garber and a free throw by Gutshall pulled Fort back to within five points, 25-20, at the half.

Staunton used a 7-0 spurt in the third quarter to push its lead to double figures. A 10-footer by Chapman and a layup by Alex Stell capped the run, giving the Storm a 34-22 lead. Veney and Chapman traded 3-pointers before a steal and layup by Prodigy Simms pushed the Staunton cushion to 39-25. A jumper by Veney cut the Staunton lead to 39-27 at the end of three quarters.

Chapman poured in a game-high 20 points for the Storm, followed by Cabell with 13 and Moore with 11. Veney paced the Indians with 14.

Chapman's scoring outburst was a pleasant sight for Mickens.

"We're 11 games in, and Manny's been struggling a little at the offensive end," Mickens said. "He came out and was aggressive at the offensive end. It was good to see his shots fall. We have a three-headed monster at guard (Chapman, Simms and Moore), and all three of those guys can score in bunches. Tonight it was Manny's night."

STAUNTON 54, FORT DEFIANCE 37

FORT DEFIANCE 11 9 7 10 — 37

STAUNTON 13 12 14 15 — 54

FORT DEFIANCE (37) — Hebb 2 1-2 4, Gutshall 3 1-4 8, Veney 6 1-1 14, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Garber 2 0-0 6, Fink 0 1-2 1, Patterson, Metz, Jones, Alexander, Bruce, TOTALS 14 4-9 37.

STAUNTON (54) — Chapman 8 0-0 4, Cabell 5 3-7 13, Jackson 1 0-1 2, Moore 3 2-2 11, Dunn 0 0-1 0, Simms 2 2-3 6, Stell 1 0-0 2, Johnson, Terry, Fields, Kilgore, Vest, Rodriguez, TOTALS 20 7-14 54.