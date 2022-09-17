Staunton football team cruises past Rockbridge County to keep perfect record

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm football team remains perfect in the coach Mike Bell era.

The host Staunton team faced the most adversity it had seen all season — only leading by one score in the final period — before the Storm closed out the game by scoring the final 10 points over Rockbridge County.

The 38-21 nondistrict victory improved Staunton to 3-0 on the season as the Storm open Shenandoah District play at Waynesboro on Friday.

“I told them this week I need to see what happened when he had a little adversity,” Staunton coach Mike Bell said. “And both sides stepped up.”

It took Staunton 11 seconds to score once its offense trotted onto the field. Sophomore tailback Braylen Fields took the ball in from 65 yards out on the Storm’s first offensive play of the game.

The next three Storm scores came on touchdown passes from senior quarterback Walker Darby, as he found Marc Geffrard, Andre Johnson and Thomas Chisley.

“They (Rockbridge’s defensive secondary) were facing inward, so we knew that the out-and-ups would be there all night,” Darby said.

Rockbridge’s second half touchdown came on special teams when the Wildcats blocked a punt and returned it for a score.

Staunton’s defense, however, came up with a huge fumble recovery to thwart a Rockbridge drive while the contest was still being decided. More importantly, the Storm defense kept the Wildcat offense out the end zone when it mattered.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Storm junior linebacker Peyton Dunn said. “Fighting through adversity is something we hadn’t done in the past. Tonight, I’m glad we put it all together.”

STAUNTON 38, ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 21

STAUNTON 7 14 7 10 — 38

ROCKBRIDGE 7 6 8 0 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

S – Fields 65 run. Miguel kick

RC – Oyler 6 run. Irvine kick

SECOND QUARTER

S – Geffrard pass from Darby. Miguel kick

R – Stores 8 run. Kick failed

S – Johnson 23 pass from Darby. Miguel kick

THIRD QUARTER

S – Chisley 25 pass from Darby. Miguel kick

RC – Wright blocked punt recovery. Stores 2 conversion

FOURTH QUARTER

S – Fields 6 run. Miguel kick

s – Miguel 32-yard field goal.