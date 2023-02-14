STUARTS DRAFT — Fort Defiance took control in the second half Monday night and pulled away for a 55-34 victory over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

Draft led by a point, 21-20, at the half, but the Indians outscored the Cougars 35-13 in the final two quarters to take the win.

"I wasn't happy with our defense in the first half. On offense, we didn't take advantage of Draft's switching on defense, and we settled for too many perimeter shots," said Fort coach Brandon Fulk. "It was a frustrating first half."

Harley Frame knocked down a 3-pointer for Draft's first points of the game, but Fort scored the following 10 points, four by Sam Garber and three by Kaden Johnson on a 3-pointer. Draft failed to score for more than seven minutes until Donovan Jenkins made two foul shots with one second left in the quarter.

The scoring drought shifted to the Indians to start the second quarter as Fort failed to score for more than four minutes to start the quarter. A layup by Chris Moats and two buckets by Frame put Draft ahead 11-10. Fort regained the lead on a 3-ball by Veney at the 3:25 mark, and a 3-pointer a minute later by Garber gave the Indians a 16-11 lead. Draft surged ahead, 19-17, with an 8-1 spurt that included corner 3-pointers from Colin Graham and Aidan Connor. A 3-pointer by Veney switched the lead back to Fort with 15 seconds left, but Graham answered with a driving layup just before the buzzer, sending the Cougars to the break with a 21-20 edge.

Fort started converting shots in the paint in the third quarter as big man Henry Gutshall scored eight points from in close. The Cougars kept pace as Draft sophomore Donovan Jenkins did his work from in close, scoring all nine of Draft's points in the quarter.

A three-point play and two more foul shots by Jenkins kept the Cougars within three points, 33-30 before Fort closed the third quarter with seven straight points to push the advantage to double figures. Gutshall scored on a layup, and Veney followed with a 3-pointer and a breakaway layup following a steal, giving the Indians a 40-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

Fort's run extended to 11 straight points on buckets by Veney and Garber to start the final quarter, stretching the lead to 44-30. Veney added seven more points, and the Fort defense limited Draft to just four points in the final eight minutes as the visitors finished off the big 55-34 victory.

"That third quarter was really good," said Fulk. "We had zero turnovers in the third quarter, and I thought we rebounded batter. Defensively we were pretty good. Tyreek (Veney) had some early foul trouble, but I thought he hit some big shots for us in the second half. Sam (Garber) asserted himself at both ends and played pretty well. So we responded pretty well in the third quarter."

Veney paced the Indians with 23 points, 17 coming in the second half. Garber scored 13 points, and Gutshall added 12 points. Jenkins led Draft with 17 points. He was the only Draft player to score in the second half, netting all 13 of the Cougars' points.

Both teams will continue their seasons in upcoming regional tournament action.

FORT DEFIANCE 55, STUARTS DRAFT 34

FORT DEFIANCE 10 10 20 15 — 55

STUARTS DRAFT 5 16 9 4 — 34

FORT DEFIANCE (55) — Garber 5 2-4 13, Gutshall 4 4-4 12, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Veney 7 5-9 23, Cruz 1 1-2 3, Metz 0 1-2 1, Hebb, Fink, Patterson, Jones, Liskey, Alexander, Bruce, TOTALS 18 13-21 55.

STUARTS DRAFT (34) — Frame 3 0-0 7, jenkins 6 5-5 17, Moats 1 0-0 2, Graham 2 0-0 5, Conner 1 0-0 3, Clements, Moore, Ramsey, Cite, TOTALS 13 5-5 34.