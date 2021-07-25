Volleyball camp offered for area youth

FORT DEFIANCE — Do you dig volleyball? Are spiking and setting something that you would like to learn more about? Consider the one-day Fort Defiance High School Youth Volleyball Camp coming up from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7.

The session, to be held in the Fort Defiance High School main gym, is open to all area girls entering the fourth through the eighth grade this year regardless of school district.

Fun and fundamentals are the dual goals of the camp according to coach Sue Leonard, who will be running the program. Leonard, who has coached volleyball on the high school, college, and Junior Olympic levels for more than 40 years, is the head volleyball coach at Fort Defiance. Assisting her will be members of the Fort volleyball coaching staff and many of her current players.

The point of the camp, according to Leonard, is to introduce area youth to the game in a fun way.

“Our desire is that each camper will have an enjoyable experience at camp and will properly learn the fundamentals of the game,” she said.

“The camp will focus on the fundamentals of volleyball and help participants learn strategies to improve their overall game skills and provide a solid foundation for the athlete to use in future competition,” she added.