Waynesboro boys basketball team falls at home to Staunton

Waynesboro basketball coach John Spears saw more than an archrival in the Staunton Storm on Tuesday night.

In his first year at the helm of the Little Giants boys basketball program — one season into a rebuild — the area basketball legend saw a blueprint.

The 2022-2023 Storm squad has many qualities Spears wants his program to possess moving forward.

Skilled.

Well coached.

Athletic.

On Tuesday night, The Storm opened both halves on double-digit runs en route to a 63-22 victory over the Little Giants in Shenandoah Valley District action.

“The Storm is very, very talented,” Spears said afterward. “They’re very athletic. They are well-coached and very athletic. That’s a very good team.”

The win helped Staunton snap a three-game losing streak. Storm guard Jack Jones opened up the first quarter with four 3-pointers, helping Staunton to a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. That lead would grow to 21 points, 31-10 by the half.

“I’ve put in the hard work,” Jones said. “Repetitions at the gym over and over again, shooting hundreds of times a day. It just feels second nature at that point.”

For Staunton coach Terrell Mickens, however, the emphasis in Tuesday night’s contest was on the defensive side of the ball. Leading by 21 at the half, the Storm opened the second half on a 15-0 third-quarter run marked by a vicious Maliah Cabell dunk.

“Defense wins games,” Mickens said. “We have to get better every single day, and we got better tonight. We came out in the second half and did what we were supposed to do. I liked our teamwork and effort. I’m proud of our guys. They played well tonight.”

Jones led Staunton with 17 points, and Cabell poured in 12 for the victorious Storm.

In the junior varsity game, Staunton was also victorious 80-18. Anthony Renne had 15 points. Marc Geffrard and Thomas Chisley added 13 points, and Joaquin Bell added 10 points in the win.

STAUNTON 63, WAYNESBORO 22

STAUNTON 16 15 20 12 — 63

WAYNESBORO 6 4 2 10 — 22

STAUNTON (63) — Simms 3 1-2 9, Cabell 6 0-1 12, Stell 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chapman 2 3-4 7, Terry 2 0-0 5, Moore 1 0-0 2, Jones 6 -0-0 17, Kilgore 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Fields, Vest, Rodriguez, Dunn, TOTALS 25 4-7 63

WAYNESBORO (22) — McCoy 2 0-0 4, Haynes 3 0-0 6, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Morris 3 2-4 8, Nash, Darden, Robinson, Hite, McGuffin, Jackson, Brown, Wells, TOTALS 10 2-4 22