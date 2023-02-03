FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial knocked down nine 3-pointers at the offensive end and stymied Fort Defiance on the defensive end to take a 56-35 victory over the Indians Friday evening in Shenandoah District boys' basketball action.

It was also a historic night for the Hornets' program as senior Finn Irving surpassed the 1,000 career point mark with a 3-pointer early in the first quarter. Irving needed three points to hit the mark, but he missed his first 3-pointer before making two free throws. He then knocked down a long 3-pointer to surpass the 1,000-point mark and put Wilson ahead for good in the game, 7-4.

"I never get nervous before a game, but I was a little uptight tonight. I was anxious," Irving admitted.

During his junior year, Irving realized he might be able to reach the coveted career mark. "It's something I wanted to do when I started playing my freshman year. COVID bit me as we missed out on playing 10 games. When I started scoring the way I did last year, I thought it might be attainable. It was nice to see that shot go in tonight, and I'm really happy I was able to do it at home."

The score was tied early at 4-4. After Irving's 3-pointer to surpass 1,000 point mark, Wilson teammate Max Vess hit from long range, staking the Hornets to a 10-4 lead. The long-range barrage continued with 3-balls from Aiden Podgorski and Colton Lavender, making the score 16-5. Fort closed the quarter with a bucket from Gio Armendariz Cruz and two foul shots by Tyreek Veney to trim the Hornets' lead to 16-9.

The teams traded buckets for much of the second period as the Wilson lead was still seven, 25-18, before the Hornets closed the half with a 10-0 run to break the game open. Lucas Schatz scored inside, and Podgorski hit again from downtown, putting the Hornets up 30-18. Irving scored the final five points of the half on a dunk, along with 3-of-4 from the foul line, as Wilson entered the half with a commanding 35-18 margin.

Wilson opened the second half with buckets from Schatz and Grant Wright to push the advantage to 21 points, and the Hornets coasted the rest of the way to the 56-35 victory.

Hornets' head coach Jeremy Hartman was pleased with his team's play at both ends of the court.

"The guys played really, really well on defense," said Hartman. "We wanted to try and keep a body in front of Tyreek and Sam Garber. We got lucky a couple of times as they missed some open looks, but most of the night, we made Fort take contested shots.

"Offensively, I thought we played with patience. Our focus in practice has been execution and valuing each possession. When we get to the postseason, taking care of the basketball is going to be important, so that's something we've emphasized the last couple of weeks."

Irving paced the Hornets with 15 points, while Schatz was close behind with 14. Veney and Cruz each finished with 10 points for the Indians.

In an exciting junior varsity game, Jasigh Ransome hit the go-ahead shot on a driving layup in traffic with 12 seconds left to lift the Fort to a 42-41 victory.

WILSON MEMORIAL 56, FORT DEFIANCE

FORT DEFIANCE 9 9 7 10 — 35

WILSON 16 19 12 9 — 56

FORT DEFIANCE (35) — Garber 3 0-0 6, Veney 3 2-2 10, Cruz 2 5-6 10, Liskey 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2, Gutshall 2 1-2 5, Hebb, Johnson, Fink, Patterson, Metz, Alexander, Bruce, 12 8-10 35.

WILSON MEMORIAL (56) — F. irving 4 5-6 15, Schatz 7 0-0 14, Vess 2 0-0 6, Podgorski 3 0-0 9, Lavender 2 0-0 5, E. Irving 2 0-0 5, Wright 1 0-0 2, Flesher, Snyder, Pittman, Dana, Harman, TOTALS 21 5-6 56.