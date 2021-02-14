Luray ends Staunton girls basketball's championship bid

LURAY – Staunton High’s two seniors Keziah Williams and Alayia Robinson entered Sunday’s Region 2B championship with a taste of postseason success.
And the two upperclassmen liked it.
Williams, Robinson and their Storm teammates look poised to make another upset bid against Luray early – jumping out to a 10-4 lead—but the 2020 state runner-up Bulldogs closed the game in dominating fashion for a 77-47 Region 2B championship victory.
Still, the run to the regional championship game is something second-year Staunton coach Eric Payne can point to as he continues to rebuild the program.
“This was huge,” Payne said of the Storm’s postseason run. “I told them that what they done is set the foundation for us to continue the program. Now I can go back to Staunton and say what these ladies did, and hopefully more will want to be part of that success.”
The game featured a pair of incredible individual scoring performances by a pair of juniors. Emilee Weakley poured in a game-high 39 points for the Bulldogs in the win.
“It feels great to be going back to states,” Weakley said. “We’re so excited. I just thought we worked really well together. We passed great. We saw the floor. We ran well and tired the other team out, and that’s how we won.”
Staunton’s Emma Witt continued her impressive regional tournament run, scoring a team-high 30 for the Storm.
“No. 11 for them (Witt), she’s really dog gone good,” Luray coach Joe Lucas said. “We talked about trying to take her away, and still didn’t do a great job of it.”
A 3-pointer by Robinson and a free throw by Witt helped the Storm to a six-point lead early. Weakley scored Luray’s first 13 points and the Bulldogs led 17-12 after one quarter of play. A 3-pointer by Witt early in the second quarter cut the lead to one, 19-18, but Luray closed the first half on a 19-4 run. Weakley scored on three transition layups just before intermission to give the Bulldogs a 38-23 lead heading into the third period.
Luray (11-0) continued its dominance in the second half, doubling its halftime margin by game’s end. Jaidyn McClung added 12 points in the Bulldogs’ victory.
Robinson scored eight in her final game with the Storm, and Williams added a double-figure rebound performance in her final game.
STAUNTON 47, LURAY 77
STAUNTON (47) Shuey 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, Witt 9 11-13 30, Henson 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 1-2 1, Robinson 3 0-0 8, Swanson, Johnson, Stewart, Caul, TOTALS 15 12-14 47.
LURAY (77) Weakley 17 5-7 39, Alger 0 1-3 1, Burrill 2 0-0 4, McClung 5 1-3 12, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 1 1-3 3, Thorpe 2 0-1 5, 1 0-1 3, Richards 4 0-0 8, TOTALS 34 8-17 77.