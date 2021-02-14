Luray ends Staunton girls basketball's championship bid

LURAY – Staunton High’s two seniors Keziah Williams and Alayia Robinson entered Sunday’s Region 2B championship with a taste of postseason success.

And the two upperclassmen liked it.

Williams, Robinson and their Storm teammates look poised to make another upset bid against Luray early – jumping out to a 10-4 lead—but the 2020 state runner-up Bulldogs closed the game in dominating fashion for a 77-47 Region 2B championship victory.

Still, the run to the regional championship game is something second-year Staunton coach Eric Payne can point to as he continues to rebuild the program.

“This was huge,” Payne said of the Storm’s postseason run. “I told them that what they done is set the foundation for us to continue the program. Now I can go back to Staunton and say what these ladies did, and hopefully more will want to be part of that success.”

The game featured a pair of incredible individual scoring performances by a pair of juniors. Emilee Weakley poured in a game-high 39 points for the Bulldogs in the win.