Mihailoff: The creatures of comparison and competition

By days end, we did just that, scoring 17 times, losing the first game by two goals, 8-6. Tying the second game 6-6, and, yes, winning our third game 6-2. The atmosphere was electric.

With each game the boy’s confidence grew, because after scoring the first goal in the first game, we had successfully conquered the creature of comparison and competition.

To gather after the final whistle blew, pull all those young men into the circle for a break down, look them in the eyes, their faces all with canyon sized smiles, and say, “We are so proud of you, because you did your absolute best, you bettered yourselves from last year, and that is enough. Mission accomplished. However, you exceeded all expectations set from last year.”

And of course, one game had the referee stopping play to tell the opposing coach to calm down, and have his parents stop cussing at the referees. Then for that same referee to come over and say after we tied, “Your boys showed tremendous heart and sportsmanship. It was great to see them compete.” This was our second game, a 6-6 tie, but the opposing coach threw a hissy fit and demanded that they won, 6-5.