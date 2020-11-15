Mihailoff: The creatures of comparison and competition

There are mythical creatures in our real world that attempt to keep us in a constant state of comparison and competition; against ourselves, our unrealistic expectations of achievement, against others we perhaps know, or have never met.
Who has the most money, the most friends (or followers), the nicest clothes, sleekest transportation, the iconic decorations from exotic locations and creature comforts to be envied? Then add to that what are the “life coaches, life hackers and other life whatever’s” say we should be doing, where we should be ascending or what we are to be achieving, and it’s a mess.
All this begins in elementary school, hitting stride in middle-school, and catapults us into the shark-infested waters of high school life. Most learn to survive into adulthood; many find their self-worth is consumed by these creatures, but all will carry a scar or two from close encounters of the creature of comparison and competition kind.
Perhaps the single greatest influence we could have in the life of a young person would be to tell them that they are simply enough because they exist. Yet, let that not be misconstrued with a lack of intent and personal development, because as John Wayne once said, “Life is hard, but if you make dumb mistakes, it’s even harder.” Another successful business man said, “Hard choices produce an eventual easy life. Easy choices produce an eventual hard life.” So I say, yes to competition and comparison, just the healthy sort.
Clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson addressed this “competition” issue by saying simply, “Yes, we will all our lives compete and compare. However, the correct measure of those two areas should be against who we were last year, not the highlight reels flooding the virtual world of everyone else’s amazing life today. Those sorts of comparison will only produces undesirable emotional results, and exact a horrific toll on our self-esteem, because nobody can ever measure up to that phantom persona.”
Last November, The Valley Tropics, a lacrosse team comprised of our Augusta County Lacrosse Club and Rockingham County Lacrosse Club, took a middle school and high school team to Williamsburg for a multi-state boy’s tournament.
Last year and this year our high school boys did well. Last year our middle school boys, frankly, were overwhelmed. I saw the look in their eyes as we entered the stadium for the first game and knew it was going to be a long day. Combined with freezing sideways sleet and snow, by the time the 3rd game of rolled around, we were all huddled around the small space heaters, shivering under our canopies, more than ready to be at our warm homes and not back on the frozen tundra turf fields.
In the end, last year the middle school boy lost all three games, not scoring a single goal. But it was a start and a place to build from.
Fast forward one year. The weather was pristine and our goal was simply to score a single goal. Because our only measure was to improve from where we were last year. Just to do better than last year.
By days end, we did just that, scoring 17 times, losing the first game by two goals, 8-6. Tying the second game 6-6, and, yes, winning our third game 6-2. The atmosphere was electric.
With each game the boy’s confidence grew, because after scoring the first goal in the first game, we had successfully conquered the creature of comparison and competition.
To gather after the final whistle blew, pull all those young men into the circle for a break down, look them in the eyes, their faces all with canyon sized smiles, and say, “We are so proud of you, because you did your absolute best, you bettered yourselves from last year, and that is enough. Mission accomplished. However, you exceeded all expectations set from last year.”
And of course, one game had the referee stopping play to tell the opposing coach to calm down, and have his parents stop cussing at the referees. Then for that same referee to come over and say after we tied, “Your boys showed tremendous heart and sportsmanship. It was great to see them compete.” This was our second game, a 6-6 tie, but the opposing coach threw a hissy fit and demanded that they won, 6-5.
It is literally a daily fight as an adult to not succumb to the creature of comparison and competition that tries to distract us from one of the greatest opportunities of life, to enjoy living. We would often tell our players when they would complain, “That’s a first world problem, and doesn’t count” because at the end of the day, it truly comes down to a matter of perspective, which isn’t something, it’s everything.
Here’s to all our children across the valley that live in the “creature crazy comparison and competition world.” If they could simply be told that yes, life does have a measuring stick, but being the best you can, compared to where you were last year is the most accurate measure of all. And to stop all the comparing and competing against what others are posting each day. (We have no idea if it’s even true or what the factors were behind that event or action.)
When we compete against ourselves, the pressure is released, and whatever we are doing becomes exponentially more enjoyable.
Well done Valley Tropics boy’s middle school lacrosse team. See you in the spring to once again conquer that dragon.
Nicholas Mihailoff is a columnist for The News Virginian who writes about lacrosse.
