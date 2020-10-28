Mihailoff: The making of memories

Whether you were an athlete or not, if I ask you to recall a childhood sporting event, one whose memory is as vivid today as it was the day you experienced it, which one comes to mind? Was it one you participated in? That your team won or lost? Was it one that a family member or friend took you to? Where was it? Can you smell the concession stand food? Why does it hold this special place in your life? Was it pulling for your favorite professional team on TV? Who was it, and what game was it?

I would marvel at the seemingly insignificant amount of information people I’ve met hold about particular sports and teams. One friend I have in Texas has actually called himself, “the keeper of useless knowledge on the topic.”

But, in a time that sports are finding their way culturally, what remains is the fact that the actual participation value overrides nearly all political trappings associated with them. Baseball weathered the steroid era. Soccer weathered the FIFA financial scandals. Football seemed to have weathered the concussion issue, albeit the doctor at the center of that issue receives death threats for bringing it to light.