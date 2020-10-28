Mihailoff: The making of memories

Whether you were an athlete or not, if I ask you to recall a childhood sporting event, one whose memory is as vivid today as it was the day you experienced it, which one comes to mind? Was it one you participated in? That your team won or lost? Was it one that a family member or friend took you to? Where was it? Can you smell the concession stand food? Why does it hold this special place in your life? Was it pulling for your favorite professional team on TV? Who was it, and what game was it?
I would marvel at the seemingly insignificant amount of information people I’ve met hold about particular sports and teams. One friend I have in Texas has actually called himself, “the keeper of useless knowledge on the topic.”
But, in a time that sports are finding their way culturally, what remains is the fact that the actual participation value overrides nearly all political trappings associated with them. Baseball weathered the steroid era. Soccer weathered the FIFA financial scandals. Football seemed to have weathered the concussion issue, albeit the doctor at the center of that issue receives death threats for bringing it to light.
And now, what will the decision-makers do with the social cause issues that find their respective professional sports, with ratings plummeting, their fan bases turning away and, perhaps most telling, their revenue shrinking? How will they emerge from this squall?
As is with most issues people face, whether it’s amateur or professional sports, follow the money to the answer.
In talking with adults who excelled in high school, college and professional sports, all agree it’s about the relationships you experience, the extended family that, while momentary, has a lifelong impact.
Although currently mired in speculation, judging and cheating scandals that have created a “suspect” not “respect” theme around the event, the Olympics once stood as a shining example of the unifying spirit of sport. And regardless of the location across the globe that I’ve traveled, sports remain a powerful educational tool. One that has the ability to break down political barriers, inspire entire generations and truly unify humanity for the briefest of moments around the awe-inspiring precision and discipline needed to compete on that world stage.
In 2028 (which is just around the corner, like Christmas) at the Olympics in Los Angeles, the oldest game in North American will be featured; Lacrosse.
Every four years the World Cup of lacrosse hosts national teams from around the globe. In 2018, 46 national teams met in Israel. The top 10 teams were – USA, Canada, Iroquois, Australia, Israel, England, Japan, Israel, Puerto Rico and Germany. Many people I’ve talked with didn’t realize the global expansion of the sport, but it is growing at a pace and in places that surprise everyone.
With such similarities to soccer, basketball and hockey, no wonder the rush to national development programs has heated up.
While the fields laid silent for an entire spring, during the summer the blossoms of youth sports could be seen pushing up through the quarantined ground around Augusta County, and counties around the nation. This fall, the emergence continues, with the hope that once again lifelong memories will be created for our kids and us, lessons will be learned and friendships forged, simply for the love of life.
Nicholas Mihailoff is a columnist for The News Virginian who writes about lacrosse.
