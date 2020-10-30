Northam signs executive order allowing VHSL sports to return in December

The start of high school athletics for the 2020-21 year got closer Friday to becoming reality.
The light at the end of the tunnel started getting brighter Thursday when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67 that included changes to Section 12 related to recreational sports. The changes cleared a path for the Virginia High School League’s Championship + 1 schedule, which will let practice for winter sports to begin Dec. 7.
Despite the order, there will likely still be lots of hoops to jump through at the local school board level for individual divisions around the state. A lot of school divisions had mitigation plans that are for more conservative than the guidelines already in place.
One of the biggest hurdles is going to be occupancy, which can’t exceed 250 people. That 250 number has to take into account players, coaches, game officials, game personnel, cheerleaders, etc.
In reality, the chances of the average fan attending an athletic event, especially this winter, is slim to none. That will definitely be the case at schools with smaller gyms.
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major figures he can seat maybe 112 fans total in his gym.
“We are going to give two tickets to every player and coach from each team,” Major said. “By the time we do that, plus all the personnel involved with just the game itself, we will be right at that 250 threshold.”
Major said during home games while the jayvee game is being played, the socially-distanced varsity players, coaches and their guests will be allowed to watch on a big-screen in the auditorium.
“It is going to be a nightmare, but at least we have something,” he said.
Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher agreed that the general public would not be allowed to see games.
“I just don’t see how the average fan that wants to go out one night to watch a basketball game will be able to get in,” Flesher said. “But we haven’t made any county or (Shenandoah) district decisions yet.”
Wilson does have an advantage with a second gym.
“We could use the old gym for the jayvee game and play the varsity in the new gym,” Flesher said. “But there won’t be any intermingling unless parents have children in both games or siblings that are on the jayvee and varsity. The separate gyms would give us extra fan capacity for people to see their loved ones play.”
The 250-person occupancy limit also drew the ire of Major as that number extends to outdoor events.
“Having 250 (people) outside is stupid,” he said. “We have far more room to spread out. The state has said it will keep revisiting that number, so hopefully that will change after Christmas.”
Flesher said he was surprised by that decision.
“I thought the count would be a lot more since we are outside,” he said. “It takes a lot more support people to work a football game besides just the bigger numbers on a team. At 250, there is a good chance of not getting all the parents into the game. That is not good.”
Tim Morris, the athletic director at Riverheads, didn’t mince words when describing the current state of high school athletics and fan attendance.
“Games are no longer public events. They are by invitation only,” he said. “With football, once you count the essential personnel, there will be hardly no spots left for fans.”
But Morris did offer a glimmer of hope for the fans on the outside looking in … live-streaming. Parts of the state have already announced plans for live-stream games.
“That is something which is gaining a lot of attention,” Morris said. “Live-streaming is certainly a way for fans that can’t get into games to watch them at home.”
Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove said there is still time to change the outdoor number.
“We have a window until February to adjust that number,” he said. “I think we can handle a higher number in our area.”
But for right now Flesher, who has big concerns about available facilities for swimming and indoor track, and Grove are just focused on the winter sports.
“We have 39 days until the first practice and attempt to get things for the winter figured out,” Grove said. “But I am sure there to will more changes every one of those 39 days. Today was a huge step forward and fantastic for the kids.”
The VHSL sent out a 39-page Guidelines for Return to Participation on Friday for every sport. As one would expect, the guidelines are heavily geared toward safety. In a nutshell, it will definitely take more time to play a game and will cost schools more money to adhere to the staggering number of recommendations and protocols.
One notable change when basketball starts on Dec. 21 is there will be no jump ball to begin the game. The visiting team gets the first possession. A coin toss will determine possession to start overtime.
“I thought my AD (Flesher) was pulling my leg when he told me,” Wilson Memorial boys basketball head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “Those changes really shocked me. I thought they could choose to eliminate a few other things, but at least a plan is in place and we get to play.”
In volleyball, the visiting team serves first and teams will no longer switch benches after every set.
Baseball pitchers can no longer blow on their hands. If that happens, the game is immediately stopped so the ball and pitcher’s hand can be sanitized. Also spitting, chewing gum and spitting seeds are prohibited.
Track high jump tarps are strongly recommended and then cleaned after each jumper. Multiple tarps are suggested to speed up the event.
“It’s baby steps right now,” Flesher said. “I am just glad to be playing again. Hopefully before too long I can set this 39-page guideline to the wayside.”
