Northam signs executive order allowing VHSL sports to return in December

Major said during home games while the jayvee game is being played, the socially-distanced varsity players, coaches and their guests will be allowed to watch on a big-screen in the auditorium.

“It is going to be a nightmare, but at least we have something,” he said.

Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher agreed that the general public would not be allowed to see games.

“I just don’t see how the average fan that wants to go out one night to watch a basketball game will be able to get in,” Flesher said. “But we haven’t made any county or (Shenandoah) district decisions yet.”

Wilson does have an advantage with a second gym.

“We could use the old gym for the jayvee game and play the varsity in the new gym,” Flesher said. “But there won’t be any intermingling unless parents have children in both games or siblings that are on the jayvee and varsity. The separate gyms would give us extra fan capacity for people to see their loved ones play.”

The 250-person occupancy limit also drew the ire of Major as that number extends to outdoor events.