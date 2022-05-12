Pitching leads Wilson Memorial past Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Wilson Memorial pitchers Finn Irving and Jaden Rose combined to limit Fort Defiance to one run on six hits Thursday evening in a 4-1 Hornets' victory over the Indians in Shenandoah District baseball action.

Wilson nicked Fort starter Sam Garber for two runs in the top of the first inning. With one out, Dusty Cash beat out an infield single and Irving followed with an opposite-field double for a 1-0 Wilson lead. With two outs, Rose reached on a soft liner to left-center, scoring courtesy runner Jacob Wakefield to put Wilson up 2-0.

"We got off to a really good start with three hits in the first inning, but after that I just don't think we were disciplined enough with our at-bats," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "Our pitching was really good night. Finn gave us a great start and Jaden (Rose) was good in relief. And, give their starter (Garber( credit, he also pitched really well."

From that point, the game evolved into a dominant pitcher's duel between Irving and Garber. Irving pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one run on six hits. The Wilson junior struck out nine and did not walk a batter. Garber survived the shaky start to pitch five innings. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 and walking three.

Wilson had a chance to get to Garber in the third inning when the Hornets loaded the bases with no outs. Singles by Irving and Kyle Wingfield plus a walk to Jalen Rowzie loaded the sacks, but Garber struck out the next three batters to keep the score 2-0.

"With the bases loaded and no outs, you have to find the way to put the ball in play," said Cullen.

Fort finally got to Irving in the bottom of the sixth inning. Irving struck out the first two batters of the inning before Fort's Jordon Biggs doubled to keep the inning alive. Sam Tindall followed with a base hit to left, scoring Biggs to pull the Indians to within a run, 2-1. Cullen then went to the bullpen for Rose and the sophomore lefty retired Jace Cole on a grounder to short, stranding Tindall at second to preserve the 2-1 Hornets' lead.

The Indians used three pitchers in the seventh as Wilson padded its lead. Three consecutive walks to start the inning loaded the sacks and Rose was hit by a pitch, forcing home a run to make it 3-1. Wakefield added a sacrifice fly to deep right field, making the score 4-1.

Fort put two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh when Logan Mayhew singled and Jack Liskey walked. Rose recorded the final out via strikeout to preserve the 4-1 Wilson victory,

Wilson improved to 12-5 overall and 9-1 in the district. Fort dropped to 6-10 overall and 4-4 in district action.

WILSON 200 000 2 - 4 7 0

FORT DEFIANCE 000 001 0 - 1 6 0

Irving, Rose (6) and Leavell; Garber, Tindall (6), Shifflett (7), Liskey (7), Lavaway (7) and Mayhew

WP - Irving. LP - Garber. Save - Rose. HR - none.