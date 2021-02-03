Prep football to kick off for Valley teams this winter with abbreviated schedule

The long wait is about over. High school football is back, baby. Snow-covered practice fields be damned.
The delayed start to the 2020 fall season because of COVID-19 is officially unveiled Thursday with the first day of practice. The first playing date is Feb. 22, but the seven area schools won’t be kicking off until Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.
Starting in the dead of winter will be a sharp contrast from the normal first practices in the sweltering dog days of August. At least the weather should gradually warm up as the season unfolds … hopefully.
“Normally we are worried about the heat index when practice starts, but now it will be wind chill. We will bundle up the best we can,” Staunton Storm second-year head coach Jake Phillips said of the upside down season.
Teams will only be allowed to play six regular-season games instead of the normal 10.
But regardless of the number of games or the season whether it be fall, winter, spring or summer, all eyes will once again be focused on Robert Casto’s Riverheads Gladiators.
The Gladiators will be out to make history this spring as the first team in any classification to ever win five straight state championships.
The last time Riverheads played a football game was Dec. 14, 2019 at Salem Stadium where the Gladiators knocked off Galax 31-24 for their fourth consecutive Class 1 title and seventh overall since 2000. Riverheads finished with a perfect 15-0 record, winning by a margin of 36.3 points.
Casto had announced his retirement in January 2019, but three months later came back to resume coaching the powerhouse he had built and the end result was the same.
The Riverheads head coach is still cautious about the start of practice, which for the Gladiators won’t come until Monday.
“I will believe it when I see it,” he said. “We are hoping to get out there and get going. The kids have been through enough. I know all of our kids are excited to start practicing and playing games.”
Casto had high praise for the county’s school administration in allowing sports to play.
“The school district has done a great job in doing what’s right for the kids,” he said. “They worked hard in getting safety plans in place to be able play. I commend the county for standing up for the kids.”
Waynesboro
The Little Giants begin the season with a new head coach in Brandon Jarvis. Jarvis replaces Shawn Moran, who resigned after two seasons.
Jarvis, who was an assistant at his alma mater Rockbridge County in 2019 and the head coach for one year at Grafton in Yorktown in 2018, has a daunting rebuilding task ahead with a program that is mired in a 21-game losing streak. Waynesboro last taste of victory came Oct. 27, 2017 when the Giants beat Fort Defiance 35-7 in the last game of the regular season. It was also the last time the school made the postseason.
“The kids began working hard as soon as the school allowed us back last summer,” Jarvis said. “They are anxious to put on the helmets and pads, and start hitting each other.”
Jarvis said the offseason turnout has been good.
“We got most of the kids back from the 2019 team and we have been able to pick up some more,” he said. “Our goal has been to increase participation, and we have seen the excitement grow. We want to create some memories for these kids.”
Another big plus for the program is the return of the jayvee team.
“That is where the foundation begins,” Jarvis said. “We are building brick-by-brick.”
Wilson Memorial
The Green Hornets are also under a new head coach in Drew Bugden. Bugden takes over for Jeremiah Major, who stepped down in May to become the athletic director at Waynesboro.
Major had coached at his alma mater for 21 years, including the last nine as the head coach, compiling a 63-44 overall record. He guided the Hornets to the 2014 Class 2 state championship game.
The Hornets finished 2-8 in 2019 and missed the postseason.
Bugden, a 2006 Wilson graduate and a three-year starter, was hired by Major in December 2019 to be the defensive coordinator. Now he is the head coach.
“Our coaches, players and community can not wait to get back to work on Thursday,” Bugden said. “We have had the kids working out outside for several months now so we have gradually grown acclimated to the colder weather.
“Our coaches can’t stress enough that we are a ‘get to’ vs. a ‘have to’ program. We ‘get to’ practice in the cold and snow,” he said. “After the many challenges over the last year, I think our players have learned to appreciate their time together that much more. I don’t think anyone is too worried about the weather at Wilson.”
Bugden is only focused about the here-and-now.
“Our philosophy from day one has been to worry about what we can control and to accept the challenges given to us with a good attitude and a problem solving mentality,” he said. “In terms of our team, I am very excited to see our guys finally get to compete. They know the best players are going to play. Period.”
Buffalo Gap
Head coach Brad Wygant is set to begin his second year with the Bison. Wygant, who came to Gap after a long tenure at Wilson as an assistant coach, guided the Bison to a 6-5 record in 2019. The team lost to East Rockingham in the first round of the Region 2B playoffs.
Wygant is anxious to get the show on the road.
“The athletes are excited to get started with the season,” he said. “ There’s an immense amount of enthusiasm with each conversation with them.
“The challenges put before us will take determination, and I think the guys are ready for the opportunity. They have put in a ton of work since November 2019, and we’re all anticipating and expecting great results,” Wygant said.
Fort Defiance
The Indians come in off back-to-back .500 seasons for 12th-year head coach Dan Rolfe.
Fort barely missed out on the Region 3C playoffs the last two years as the program has finally turned the corner. From 2014-17, the Indians won only twice in 40 games.
But those dreary years are in Fort’s rearview mirror. The Indians have returned to their competitive ways and are on the cusp of breaking their playoff drought.
“The first thing I think of is COLD,” Rolfe said. “But seriously I am excited that the kids are being given a chance to play, especially the seniors. It know it’s not going to be the same and as a coach they key word is going to be ‘flexible’, but like I said, I am really excited for the seniors.”
Staunton
Phillips hopes the new season has the Storm on an upward trajectory. The Storm struggled to a 2-8 record, including losing their final seven games and going winless in the Shenandoah District. Staunton, who was in a rebuilding mode when Phillips arrived, had a brutal nondistrict schedule in 2019 with the likes of Liberty Christian Academy and Lord Botetourt, two powerhouses that beat up the young, undermanned Storm by a combined 118-6.
Phillips knows a little something about spring football from his playing days at W&M and in the Arena Football League, albeit the AFL was indoors.
“I was in Green Bay and our first practice was Feb. 4 [2010] (which ironically coincides with the Storm’s first practice) and it snowed like a foot the night before. I figured no way we would have practice. Woke up to find all the streets and sidewalks clear.”
Staunton is definitely not Green Bay, so Phillips knows challenges are ahead.
“We are going to do the best we can with the current field and weather conditions,” he said. “Football practice isn’t build for inside, but we might have to use the gym if necessary.”
But the Storm head coach will take these obstacles over the alternative.
“The kids want to get back to playing,” Phillips said. “They realize they can’t be out there messing up [the protocols]. They aren’t taking anything for granted if they want to play games. We have been going since July and we want to hit the ground running.”
Stuarts Draft
Like Riverheads, the last time we saw the Cougars on the football field they were playing in the Class 2 state championship at Salem Stadium, but coming out on the short end to Appomattox County, 42-21, finishing with a 13-2 record. Both losses came to state champions.
The championship run, the first title game appearance in school history, came on the heels of a 3-7 campaign in 2018.
Draft seventh-year head coach Nathan Floyd has several prominent starters returning, but did have two key departures over the summer when lineman Will Jones and quarterback Henry Cooke transferred. Jones played in the fall at IMG Academy in Florida and has since announced he will be a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech. Cooke enrolled at The Miller School in Crozet and has committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech.