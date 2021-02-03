Prep football to kick off for Valley teams this winter with abbreviated schedule

“The athletes are excited to get started with the season,” he said. “ There’s an immense amount of enthusiasm with each conversation with them.

“The challenges put before us will take determination, and I think the guys are ready for the opportunity. They have put in a ton of work since November 2019, and we’re all anticipating and expecting great results,” Wygant said.

Fort Defiance

The Indians come in off back-to-back .500 seasons for 12th-year head coach Dan Rolfe.

Fort barely missed out on the Region 3C playoffs the last two years as the program has finally turned the corner. From 2014-17, the Indians won only twice in 40 games.

But those dreary years are in Fort’s rearview mirror. The Indians have returned to their competitive ways and are on the cusp of breaking their playoff drought.

“The first thing I think of is COLD,” Rolfe said. “But seriously I am excited that the kids are being given a chance to play, especially the seniors. It know it’s not going to be the same and as a coach they key word is going to be ‘flexible’, but like I said, I am really excited for the seniors.”

Staunton