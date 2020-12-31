Private school athletes 'grateful for the opportunity' to play during pandemic

In order for families can see their kids play, Ridgeview is also livestreaming all the games on Facebook. Principal Woody noted that flexibility has been the key in getting his school’s teams some playing time even in a limited way.

“We are learning as we go. Safety is the priority, so if we can do this safely, that puts a bit of normalcy back for the students, especially the seniors, even if the games do look a little different,” he said.

For Lindsey Nice, the head middle school girls basketball coach at Ridgeview, having practice and games has been good for the program. Her team has had three games so far this season.

“Every time we step on court, whether it is practice or play, it is a blessing just to be out there,” she said.

Senior shooting guard Kadri Romanin on the Ridgeview varsity girls’ team agreed, even though her squad has only had one game so far this season.

“It is definitely a different feel, but in every practice and in our one game so far I have tried to appreciate every minute because it could be my last one on the court. Everything continues to be up in the air and that makes it weird. I never envisioned my senior year being like this,” she said.