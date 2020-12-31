Private school athletes 'grateful for the opportunity' to play during pandemic

For area high school sports fans and athletes alike, the winter season during the coronavirus pandemic has been mostly a bust. While most local teams are practicing, the gymnasiums have been largely been dark on game nights.
However, not all teams have been idled. A few area private schools, including Ridgeview Christian and Grace Christian, have managed to get in some limited competition, albeit in a very restricted and ever-changing environment.
Such was the case Tuesday night in Stuarts Draft when the Ridgeview Christian boys’ varsity team lost a squeaker, 75-71, to visiting Christian Heritage Academy from Rocky Mount. It was the first home game and third game overall for the boys. The game was supposed to be a doubleheader with the girls’ varsity teams as well, but COVID-19 had other ideas. Because of the pandemic, the Lady Crusaders varsity squad has played just one game this season.
Despite their loss, the young men at Ridgeview recognized that the opportunity to compete was in and of itself special. They had just played in a real basketball game in which nearly 150 points had been scored — ironically probably the only points scored in organized competition on Tuesday for miles around.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to come out and play, especially when so many are struggling in this crisis,” said senior Noah Reinmann.
Fellow seniors Edward Riley and Hayden Hicks echoed their teammate’s sentiments.
“It’s great to be able to come out and play, especially with our brothers in Christ,” they added.
Although the rules of high school basketball are still the same as last season, nothing except the actual game competition, is the same as last year or any other high school season.
Ridgeview Christian principal Jeremy Woody explained the extreme “COVID protocol” that had to be followed for any competition to occur, such as the fact that anyone entering the gymnasium Tuesday had to pass an infrared scanner, the same scanner that Ridgeview Christian students must walk past every day at school.
Even with the scanner, only 25 fans — 10 from the visiting team and 15 from the home team — were allowed into the game. That number is in addition to essential people such as scorekeepers, coaches, statisticians, players and referees.
In normal times, on any given high school basketball night, a packed crowd usually means head-splitting noise that rises to a frenzy in close games. In pandemic ball, conversations are whispered lest everyone in the gym hears them, and the loudest sound in the building is the squeaking of sneakers on the gym floor.
Everyone except the players must wear masks and even some of the players on the bench choose to wear masks. Coaches must wear masks and the referees pull their masks up at every break.
In order for families can see their kids play, Ridgeview is also livestreaming all the games on Facebook. Principal Woody noted that flexibility has been the key in getting his school’s teams some playing time even in a limited way.
“We are learning as we go. Safety is the priority, so if we can do this safely, that puts a bit of normalcy back for the students, especially the seniors, even if the games do look a little different,” he said.
For Lindsey Nice, the head middle school girls basketball coach at Ridgeview, having practice and games has been good for the program. Her team has had three games so far this season.
“Every time we step on court, whether it is practice or play, it is a blessing just to be out there,” she said.
Senior shooting guard Kadri Romanin on the Ridgeview varsity girls’ team agreed, even though her squad has only had one game so far this season.
“It is definitely a different feel, but in every practice and in our one game so far I have tried to appreciate every minute because it could be my last one on the court. Everything continues to be up in the air and that makes it weird. I never envisioned my senior year being like this,” she said.
Although local high school games are few and far between, Ridgeview Christian is not quite the only game in town. Shortly before Christmas, the Grace Christian Warriors squared off against the Temple Christian Crusaders in a boys basketball game in Staunton.
“The perspective we’re trying to keep is that every game is a blessing,” Grace Christian head coach George McNair said after that contest. “We’re just happy to be on the court. We know that there are a lot of local teams that aren’t able to play, so it’s just exciting to have this opportunity this year.”
McNair’s freshman guard Justin Hain also enjoyed the rare opportunity to play.
“I’m just grateful for the chance to play the game I love,” Hain said. “I know a lot of people who can’t, so we’re just happy to have the opportunity to play.”
Back at Ridgeview Christian, coach Elijah took the opportunity to reflect on the game just completed. Elijah, who has been on the school coaching staff for several years, served as the head coach Tuesday because COVID protocol had sidelined the head and assistant coaches.
“We just take each day as it comes,” he said. "We practice and play games and try to stay safe because we know that at any given time we could get shut down.”