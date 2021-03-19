QB Kaden Welcher leads Wilson Memorial football team past Buffalo Gap

Gap head coach Brad Wygant praised Wilson’s scheme.

“They had a heckuva game plan that was executed nearly flawless,” he said. “They kept Rivenburg hemmed in, but we did miss a few blocks out there. They wanted it and worked hard in the trenches.”

Wygant also said last week’s lopsided win also may have played a factor.

“A win like that gives you an automatic sense of accomplishment,” he said. “Maybe the preparation during the week wasn’t as tight as it should have been, and that starts with me. We weren’t as focused as we need to be.”

Friday’s game began the second half of the shortened season as only two weeks remain in the six-week regular season schedule.

The Bison are in a fanatic chase for a playoff spot in Region 2B, and this loss is a major setback. They came into the game sitting fifth in the power ratings behind Page County and Clarke County, who were tied for third. Only the top four teams make the postseason this spring instead of the usual eight.

The road to the making the playoffs doesn’t get any easier for Gap (2-2, 1-2) next week as the Bison have to travel to four-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads.