QB Kaden Welcher leads Wilson Memorial football team past Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — The fortunes of sports are an ebb and flow of constant change. Just ask Buffalo Gap and Wilson Memorial.
The Bison and Green Hornets came into their annual county football clash Friday night going in opposite directions as Gap was coming off an impressive win, while Wilson had been blown out twice.
But the Hornets behind quarterback Kaden Welcher stemmed their downslide by coming away with a dominating 27-14 victory over the Bison in Shenandoah District play.
Wilson, which was playing its fourth straight road game to start the abbreviated season, had been outscored 89-14 in back-to-back losses to powerhouses Riverheads and Stuarts Draft. Conversely the Bison had steamrolled Staunton 45-0 last week. It was the tale of two different teams this week.
Gap’s defense had no answers for Welcher, who ran roughshod for 126 yards and two touchdowns. His last score clinched the game with 1:21 remaining when he raced in from 7 yards out on a fourth-and-4 play.
On the other hand, Wilson’s defense tossed a net over Bison running back Tanner Rivenburg. Rivenburg had ripped the Storm last week for 197 yards, but was basically held in check by the Hornets, including just 43 yards in the second half.
“We didn’t want to let him get outside and turn the corner,” Wilson first-year head coach Drew Bugden said. “We wanted to turn him back inside, and we did a good job of that and having people waiting on him.”
Gap head coach Brad Wygant praised Wilson’s scheme.
“They had a heckuva game plan that was executed nearly flawless,” he said. “They kept Rivenburg hemmed in, but we did miss a few blocks out there. They wanted it and worked hard in the trenches.”
Wygant also said last week’s lopsided win also may have played a factor.
“A win like that gives you an automatic sense of accomplishment,” he said. “Maybe the preparation during the week wasn’t as tight as it should have been, and that starts with me. We weren’t as focused as we need to be.”
Friday’s game began the second half of the shortened season as only two weeks remain in the six-week regular season schedule.
The Bison are in a fanatic chase for a playoff spot in Region 2B, and this loss is a major setback. They came into the game sitting fifth in the power ratings behind Page County and Clarke County, who were tied for third. Only the top four teams make the postseason this spring instead of the usual eight.
The road to the making the playoffs doesn’t get any easier for Gap (2-2, 1-2) next week as the Bison have to travel to four-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads.
“We are going to have to dust ourselves off from this one tonight,” Wygant said. “We are playing a great team in Riverheads, so we have to get back to work Monday and refocus.”
The Bison had a chance to make an early statement by recovering a Wilson fumble at the Hornets’ 48. Gap appeared to score, but an illegal block penalty pushed the ball back to the 20. Then three negative yardage plays on the next four snaps turned the ball over to Wilson at the 35.
“That was an early momentum killer,” Wygant said. “We can’t be shooting ourselves in the foot. We had the ball in the end zone, but made a mistake pulled it back. We got a tighten things up.”
Rivenburg broke a scoreless battle early in the second quarter when he used four consecutive rushes to cover 58 yards, the last a 9-yard touchdown at the 8:53 mark. The two-point conversion attempt was stuffed behind the line.
Wilson went to its ground assault following the kickoff to take the lead. Welcher led the Hornets on 10-play, 60-yard drive that he kept alive by picking up 8 yards on a fourth-and-7 at Gap’s 11. Trent Gruver finished the march by going over from 2 yards out. Henry Fosnocht’s PAT put Wilson in front 7-6 with 3:26 on the clock. Welcher accounted for 34 yards during the series.
The Bison had a chance to regain the lead just before the half, but was dropped for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 5.
Logan Koogler’s interception and long return put the Hornets in business at Gap’s 19 with 1:09 left in the third quarter. On the first play of the fourth period, Derek Wakefield went up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.
Gap got within 20-14 with 8:39 remaining when Rivenburg scored on a 2-yard run and Curtis Lowe hit Trevor Rankin with the two-point conversion pass.
But Wilson’s offense took over again, marching 57 yards in 11 plays. The Hornets twice converted fourth downs to keep the drive alive, including the game-clincher by Welcher.
“We rededicated ourselves to be more physical,” Bugden said. “Our offensive line is a little bit beat up, but it didn’t give up. The same guys played on the other side of the line as well. I couldn’t be more proud of them. And [offensive coordinator] Jamie Brown did a great job calling the game.
“The last two weeks weren’t real positive, and it could have been easy to give up, but we didn’t,” he said. “We showed up and played a whole game, which we hadn’t done all season.”
Wygant said he got out-coached a bit.
“We couldn’t stop them at any crucial times,” he said. “They dictated the pace of the game, which is what we like to do. We just weren’t able to finish drives.”
Wilson (2-2, 1-2) gets to play its final two games at home, starting next Friday against Fort Defiance.
WILSON MEMORIAL 27, BUFFALO GAP 14
WILSON MEMORIAL 0 7 7 13 — 27