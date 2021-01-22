Quick start propels Wilson Memorial boys basketball team past Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial delivered a lightning-quick punch, and Riverheads never fully regained its footing until it was too late.
The Green Hornets scored the first basket of the game Friday night, and never trailed en route to a convincing 70-53 victory over the Gladiators in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
Wilson (6-1, 3-1) extended its winning streak to six straight after a season-opening loss to Stuarts Draft, and more importantly, the Hornets sit alone atop the district after the first rotation through the district schedule thanks to Fort Defiance’s 47-44 win over Staunton. The Storm were tied for first coming into the night.
The Hornets hold a one-game lead over the Indians in the battle for the district’s lone automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament.
“We are right where we wanted and expected to be,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “We are still learning to play together as a team, and winning cures everything.”
On the other hand, Riverheads (4-3, 2-3) had its three-game uptick snapped because of a dismal first half that found the Gladiators trailing by 21 at the break. The Gladiators started the night as the No. 1 seed in Region 1B where only the top four teams will advance into regional play instead of the usual eight.
Finn Irving’s 3-pointer to start the game gave the Hornets a lead they never relinquished. Irving had nine first-quarter points that sparked Wilson to a 22-14 advantage after eight minutes.
Wilson kept its foot on the throttle, starting the second quarter on 12-3 surge that Jaziel Mensah and Irving capped with back-to-back 3s, doubling the margin to 34-17 with 3:42 left in the half.
Irving’s third bomb closed out the half, giving the Hornets their 21-point cushion at 44-23. The Gladiators scored only nine points in the second quarter.
“Wilson came out the aggressor, and took the game to us right out of the gate,” Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said. “We struggled to match their intensity and tempo.
“You remember how Mike Tyson’s opponents always thought they had a game plan until he punched them in the mouth in the first few seconds and all those plans went out the window. Wilson was Tyson and we were that opponent,” Coffey said. “Wilson punched us and put us on our heels the whole first half.”
Riverheads finally found its footing in the second half behind the sharp-shooting of Bennett Dunlap. The sophomore scored 10 points, including a pair of triples, during a 12-6 spurt that cut the deficit to 53-42 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Hornets responded with the final two field goals, the last coming on a Jaxon Hartman stickback at the buzzer.
Wilson continued the surge to begin the final eight minutes when Irving turned a steal into a layup and Mensah had a basket as the lead mushroomed back to 61-42. The Gladiators never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.
“We didn’t play as well in the second half,” Hartman said. “The guys thought Riverheads would fold, but Riverheads is never going to fold with the winning tradition it has here. We are just glad to hold on and get out of here with the win.”
Coffey was pleased with the effort he saw in the second half.
“We didn’t make any halftime changes. It was all about playing hard and effort in the second half,” he said. “We made a couple runs that cut into the deficit, but it is hard to keep making runs over and over. We won the second half by four points, but unfortunately lost the first half by 21.”
One big key for the Hornets was the defense played on Riverheads leading scorer Adam Painter, limiting the senior to seven points.
“We made it a point of taking Painter out of his game and frustrating him,” Hartman said. “Jaxon (Hartman) did a good job keeping him from finding his shooting rhythm.”
Irving finished with a game-high 22 points, including four bombs.
“Finn got hot and stayed hot, and that was a huge boost,” Hartman said.
Mensah, the transfer from Harrisonburg, tallied 19 and Hartman added 10.
Ryan Farris topped the Gladiators with 14 points, while Dunlap had 13 and D’ante Gray contributed 11.
Wilson is back on the court Monday for the short trip to Waynesboro, which ended its 19-game losing streak Friday at Rockbridge County. Riverheads goes to Staunton on Tuesday to seek revenge for a 50-47 loss to the Storm in the season-opener in Greenville.
Riverheads dominated the jayvee clash 50-24 over Waynesboro in a makeup game. Carter Mooneyham led the Gladiators with 14 points.
WILSON MEMORIAL 70, RIVERHEADS 53
WILSON MEMORIAL (70) — Hartman 4 1-2 10, Mensah 7 4-6 19, Carter 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 2-5 7, Briseno 2 0-0 4, Irving 8 2-3 22, Schatz 1 2-2 5, Podgorski, Wright, Lavender, Freeman, Mundie, TOTALS 25 11-18 70.
RIVERHEADS (53) — Gray 3 4-5 11, Farris 5 4-5 14, Painter 3 0-0 7, Lightner 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 5 0-0 13, Morris 1 2-2 4, Williams 0 0-2 0, Sorrells 1 0-0 2, Barger, TOTALS 10 10-14 53.
WILSON MEMORIAL 22 22 13 13 — 70
RIVERHEADS 14 9 19 11 — 53