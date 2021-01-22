Quick start propels Wilson Memorial boys basketball team past Riverheads

Wilson kept its foot on the throttle, starting the second quarter on 12-3 surge that Jaziel Mensah and Irving capped with back-to-back 3s, doubling the margin to 34-17 with 3:42 left in the half.

Irving’s third bomb closed out the half, giving the Hornets their 21-point cushion at 44-23. The Gladiators scored only nine points in the second quarter.

“Wilson came out the aggressor, and took the game to us right out of the gate,” Riverheads head coach Chad Coffey said. “We struggled to match their intensity and tempo.

“You remember how Mike Tyson’s opponents always thought they had a game plan until he punched them in the mouth in the first few seconds and all those plans went out the window. Wilson was Tyson and we were that opponent,” Coffey said. “Wilson punched us and put us on our heels the whole first half.”

Riverheads finally found its footing in the second half behind the sharp-shooting of Bennett Dunlap. The sophomore scored 10 points, including a pair of triples, during a 12-6 spurt that cut the deficit to 53-42 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Hornets responded with the final two field goals, the last coming on a Jaxon Hartman stickback at the buzzer.