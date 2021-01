STUARTS DRAFT — Regents School of Charlottesville dealt the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders a lopsided 80-31 loss Monday night in VACA Central District boys basketball.

Regents School is the defending VACA state champion.

Levi Nice and Noah Reinmann each tallied seven points to lead the Crusaders.

Ridgeview Christian (2-3, 1-2) is back on the court Tuesday for a VACA Central District contest at United Christian Academy. The Crusader girls also play UCA on Tuesday.