Ridgeview Christian basketball team splits games with UCA

STANARDSVILLE — Ridgeview Christian split a pair of VACA Central District games Monday night with United Christian Academy as the girls romped, while the boys came up short.
The Crusader girls rolled to a 48-21 victory behind Graycee McClure’s 16 points, while Alexa Glover chipped in 15.
The boys fell 47-44 after getting outscored 26-17 in the second half. Levi Nice led the Crusaders with 23 points.
Ridgeview’s jayvee boys team posted a 50-29 win over UCA as Isaiah Painter had 17 points and Matthew Walters 12.
Ridgeview’s middle school girls squad suffered a 32-25 loss to Cornerstone Christian. Amaya Elijah topped the Crusaders with 17 points.
The varsity teams are back in action Thursday for home games with Blue Ridge Christian.