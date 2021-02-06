Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team advances in VACA state tourney

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian barely escaped the first round of the VACA state boys basketball tournament Saturday as the eighth-seeded Crusaders slipped past ninth-seeded Roanoke Valley Christian 56-55.

Ethan Perdew converted 1-of-2 free throws with six seconds remaining to give the Crusaders their slim margin of keeping the season alive.

Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 26 points, while Perdew tallied 12 and Noah Reinmann contributed 10.

Ridgeview Christian (4-4) gets as the reward for winning a trip to top-seeded and defending state champion Regents Schools at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup.

Ridgeview’s girls begin VACA state play 6 p.m. Monday with a quarterfinal clash against Blue Ridge Christian at VSDB’s Lewellyn gym.

Ridgeview is once again hosting the boys and girls state semifinals and championships Friday and Saturday.

