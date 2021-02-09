 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team falls in VACA state tourney
BOYS BASKETBALL: VACA STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team falls in VACA state tourney

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ridgeview Christian’s season came to an end Tuesday as the eighth-seeded Crusaders suffered a 69-31 drubbing at the hands of top-seeded Regents School in the quarterfinals of the VACA state boys basketball tournament.

Not only is Regents School the top seed, but the Lions are also the defending VACA state champions.

The Lions surged to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and were never challenged the rest of the way. Landon Swingler had 28 points to spark the winners.

For the Crusaders, Levi Nice had 10 points and Carson Woody eight.

Ridgeview Christian finishes the shortened season with a 4-5 record.

