Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team notch second victory

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian wrapped up the 2021 portion of its boys basketball schedule Monday night in winning fashion as the Crusaders knocked off Christian Heritage Academy 74-69 for their second victory of the season in nondistrict action.
The win, which broke a two-game slide, avenged a 56-51 loss last Tuesday in Rocky Mount to Christian Heritage Academy.
Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 20 points, while Isaac Nice tallied 18.
Ridgeview Christian (2-4) begins the 2022 part of the schedule Jan. 7 with a road trip to Fresta Valley.
