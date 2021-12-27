 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team notch second victory
Ridgeview Christian boys basketball team notch second victory

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian wrapped up the 2021 portion of its boys basketball schedule Monday night in winning fashion as the Crusaders knocked off Christian Heritage Academy 74-69 for their second victory of the season in nondistrict action.

The win, which broke a two-game slide, avenged a 56-51 loss last Tuesday in Rocky Mount to Christian Heritage Academy.

Levi Nice sparked the Crusaders with 20 points, while Isaac Nice tallied 18.

Ridgeview Christian (2-4) begins the 2022 part of the schedule Jan. 7 with a road trip to Fresta Valley.

