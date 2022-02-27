Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams learn first-day NCSAA opponents

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams found out Sunday their first-day opposition at the three-day National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) national tournament.

The Crusaders open play Thursday at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio. The boys tip their first game 6 p.m. against Heartland Christian School out of Belton, Missouri. The girls follow at 7:30 p.m. with Cumberland Christian Home Educators from Somerset, Kentucky, as their opening opponent.

Both Ridgeview Christian squads are guaranteed four games over the three days. More than 100 schools in various classifications will be competing in the event.

