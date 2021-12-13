 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Christian boys, girls basketball teams notch first wins
STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian’s boys and girls basketball teams secured their first victories of the season Monday night after the Crusaders swept United Christian Academy in VACA action.

The boys eked out a 43-39 decision, while the girls rolled to a 55-16 romp.

Levi Nice led the boys with 15 points. Graycee McClure netted 15 for the girls.

Both Ridgeview teams have big VACA Central District showdowns at home Thursday against rival Grace Christian.

