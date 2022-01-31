 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ridgeview Christian boys lose homecoming tilt

STUARTS DRAFT — Lynchburg Homeschool spoiled Ridgeview Christian’s homecoming Monday night, handing the Crusaders a 58-50 loss in nondistrict boys basketball.

Lynchburg Homeschool was a last-minute replacement for the Crusaders’ celebration after Friday’s scheduled festivities against Dayspring Christian were canceled because of Mother Nature.

Levi Nice led the Crusaders with 15 points.

Ridgeview Christian (3-6) was scheduled to play rival Grace Christian on Thursday, but the boys and girls games have been postponed until Feb. 8 because both Warrior teams are in health and safety protocols. The Crusaders now play VACA Central District foe Blue Ridge Christian in a varsity doubleheader Friday at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

