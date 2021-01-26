 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team picks up second win of season
0 comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team picks up second win of season

{{featured_button_text}}

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian recorded its second win of the season Tuesday after the Crusaders whipped Temple Christian 58-41 in nonconference girls basketball.

Games have been few and far between for Ridgeview Christian with numerous postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19. Tuesday was just the fifth game for the Crusaders.

Against Temple Christian, Kadri Romanin led the Crusaders with 21 points. Graycee McClure tallied 13 and Alexa Glover added 10.

Ridgeview Christian (2-3) has added a game to its schedule Thursday as Timberlake Christian will be visiting the Crusaders.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert