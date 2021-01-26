Ridgeview Christian girls basketball team picks up second win of season

STUARTS DRAFT — Ridgeview Christian recorded its second win of the season Tuesday after the Crusaders whipped Temple Christian 58-41 in nonconference girls basketball.

Games have been few and far between for Ridgeview Christian with numerous postponements and cancellations related to COVID-19. Tuesday was just the fifth game for the Crusaders.

Against Temple Christian, Kadri Romanin led the Crusaders with 21 points. Graycee McClure tallied 13 and Alexa Glover added 10.

Ridgeview Christian (2-3) has added a game to its schedule Thursday as Timberlake Christian will be visiting the Crusaders.

